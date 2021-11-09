Octavio Ocaña, his father indicates who would have taken his son from him | Instagram

On October 29, not only one life came to an end, but many lives changed forever, that of Octavio Ocaña’s fiancee, those of his parents, his sisters and all the Mexicans who stopped believing a little more in The authorities. Octavio Perez she has thrown a bit of hope by claiming to know who took her son from her.

In an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante for Sale el Sol and without hesitation, the father of the one who gave life to the beloved Benito rivers de Vecinos shared who would be the person who took action against his son and who would have been responsible for what happened that October 29.

Much has been said about the woman who would have stripped the jewelry that the Televisa actor wore that day, but what had not been said is what Mr. Octavio Pérez has assured, that she would have been responsible for pulling the trigger. The businessman undoubtedly shared it in an interview for the television program and indicated that it had been the same authorities who had told him.

Already today the first ones have fallen … There is a police involved who they say is the one who (operates), is the one who steals the phone, steals the information, said Octavio Pérez.

The father of Octavio Ocana He had shared this information with some joy, because at that time, the man had been notified that three people had been arrested in connection with the case; including this woman. Octavio Pérez even shared some photographs in which the National Guard would be seen detaining this woman. However, the family’s joy faded after the authorities denied everything and assured that there were no detainees related to the case of the famous Vecinos actor.

Pérez shared on this program that they were happy about the arrests, in addition to being told that the person responsible was the same person who stole his watch and slave, but he shared that he already had his son’s cell phone in his possession; However, he stressed that it was too late since they had already done what they wanted with him and took pictures and personal information of Octavio Ocaña.

I have the phone, thank God they already gave it to me, but they had already stolen all the information, things that are intimate, shared the father of “Benedict“.