Octavio Ocaña, his father receives a shocking message on the windshield | Reform

Two weeks after his departure, Mexico does not forget what happened to the beloved neighbor actor Octavio Ocaña and proof of this is the shocking message his father received, Octavio Perez on the windshield.

The father of the one who gave life to the Vecinos actor shared on social networks the message that was left in his vehicle, this while he was going out for breakfast. On a piece of paper you can read the message in which a person expresses his support to the family of Octavio Ocana.

It was something so special to receive this message, that the father of the Televisa actor decided to photograph him and share it on his social networks. The words were few but with great meaning, as the person wrote the hashtag Justice for Octavio followed by his name and ensuring that she also demands justice for the famous son of the businessman.

Octavio Pérez thanked him for the message and for having his son in his heart and thoughts; He also reiterated that there will be earthly and divine justice for his dear son.

Today I was going out for breakfast and they left this in my car, there are no words. Thank you for keeping Octavio in your heart and thoughts. Of course there will be divine and earthly justice, Pérez wrote on his social networks.

Octavio Ocaña, his father receives a shocking message on the windshield. Photo: Instagram.

Octavio Ocaña’s father was surprised when he appeared to pick up his son’s body quickly and pointed out that the important thing was to take him to Tabasco to bury him, after that, people understood the situation. The family shared that there were at least three occasions when they opened the artist and it was not an experiment so the first step was to let his remains rest in peace.

It was after the funerals that the family began to give interviews and follow-ups to the various investigations into the departure of Octavio Ocana, even against the conclusion of the authority that he himself would have acted upon losing control of his vehicle. Thus began the odyssey of the Pérez Ocaña family that has not ended yet.

Social networks have been key in this case as people who passed through the scene shared images that could sometimes deny the version of the authorities, who have been harshly criticized for changing their version of the events several times.

One of the images that caused the most outrage were those of a policewoman with the chain apparently of the famous actor in her hands, one that they say was stolen and not given to the family, this same agent was accused of having finished with the young man’s story 22 years old.