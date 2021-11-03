Octavio Ocaña, his father tells how he died, “he discovered everything” | Instagram

Without a doubt, the case of the actor Octavio Ocaña has shaken the Mexican public since last October 29 of this year and the information about what happened on that highway continues to circulate on social networks and others through images and investigations; But now it is the young actor’s father who comes out to speak and claims to know how it all happened.

Octavio Perez, father of the actor who gave life to the beloved Benito rivers de Vecinos shared in a multimedia interview what happened that day and as social networks had speculated, he assures that his son was taken out of his truck.

The businessman explained that Octavio Ocaña He was taken out of the truck and repeatedly attacked by the police, but when they realized that it was the famous actor, they took him back to the vehicle, in the place where he was still filmed alive.

Pérez assures in an interview with Multimedios that when they begin to attack him, the companions leave the truck to help him and are also subjected; After taking the actor inside the vehicle, what we all already know happened, ensuring that it was the authority who took action against his son.

The father of “Benito” assures that there are videos of the moment in which the agents realize that it is Octavio Ocaña and that they express themselves with horror, in addition to some other audios and videos that could serve as evidence.

Octavio Pérez assured that he is no longer alive after the loss of his son and that he will go to the last consequences to obtain justice for the 22-year-old actor. He commented that the videos are in the hands of the lawyers and that if necessary they will come to light.

In case of Octavio Ocana surprisingly it was closed in a very short time with conclusions that of course were not accepted by his family or his followers. According to the authorities, it would be the same young man who activated the device that would end in the unfortunate ending that we all know after losing control of his truck when it hit the retaining wall.

However, there have been many loose ends and the images captured by those who circulated there have raised many doubts about what happened. The family has also complained that they had been informed that he had tested negative for substance abuse and the authorities made the opposite public.