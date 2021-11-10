Octavio Ocaña, his father on exhumation, “On my corpse” | Instagram

Octavio Pérez has once again shown his strength and in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante in De Primera Mano he has spoken about the exhumation of the remains of his son Octavio Ocaña that the authorities intend to carry out.

It was announced last Tuesday that, given the irregularity in the case, the authorities would proceed with the exhumation of the beloved actor who gave life to Benito rivers in Neighbors, something the family flatly refuses to do.

When asked about the procedure that the authority wants to take, Octavio Perez indicated that only “on his corpse” will they remove the body of his son Octavio Ocana of the place where he is, since he is already resting in peace.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña, alleged police audio, “he missed the shot”

My son is already resting, I think it is not necessary, the tests are there, the cameras are there, I do not allow it. Just passing by my body would not allow it, my son is already resting, said Pérez.

Once again, the businessman shared the reason why he quickly took the body of his son to receive a Christian burial in Tabasco, where they live, since he says “they wanted to experiment” with him.

That’s why I didn’t leave them here because they wanted to experiment, it’s not anyone’s experiment … my son is resting, do your work, that’s all I ask of you, “Benito’s” father shared.

Octavio Ocaña’s father was also sincere in sharing the only condition with which he would allow the exhumation of his son, that he be an FBI expert, someone from the United States, who carries out this work as he indicated, does not trust the authorities in Mexico .

LISTEN TO OCTAVIO’S FATHER HERE

Octavio Ocaña, his father on exhumation, “On my corpse”. Photo: Reformation.

If someone from outside comes, I am capable of exhuming the body, but someone from outside, not anyone from here. If an FBI expert comes and says: ‘go ahead, but I need to exhume him! I swear I will, but one from here, how am I going to trust them, I no longer trust any of those people, said the businessman.

The famous actor’s family has been sincere in sharing on more than one occasion that they would like US investigators to interfere in the case due to the irregularities that have occurred. Octavio Pérez even indicated on the Chisme No Like program that he would look for agencies in the United States to support him and help him find the truth.

Last Tuesday, Pérez had shared the arrest of three people regarding the case, including the woman who allegedly kept the cell phone and belongings of Octavio Ocana and whoever indicated, would be the one who would have acted against him, that the same authorities had told him. Later, visibly upset, he shared that the authorities denied any arrest on social networks.