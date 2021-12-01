Octavio Ocaña, his father separates from Nerea, “she deviated” | INSTAGRAM

“She deviated and is his …”, this is how Octavio Pérez, father of the beloved actor Octavio Ocaña, broke away from Nerea Godinez, who was his son’s fiancee at the time of his departure on October 29.

The father of the person who gave life to Benito Rivers in Neighbors gave an interview to the magazine TV Notes, where, in his style, he clearly answered the questions that were asked, where of course, the name of Nerea Godínez could not be absent.

Octavio Pérez was questioned about what he thought of what is said in social networks about who was the girlfriend of Octavio Ocana and the businessman was direct in assuring that she deviated and that she should not have behaved as she does and that was what made things worse.

The father of the famous Televisa actor assured that Nerea Godínez’s problem was “getting hooked” and responding to Internet users on social networks, he assured that she is not doing things as she should.

I feel that you should not get hooked, in my network I have 150 thousand followers, I upload things about my son with the desire to recognize him. In the case of my daughter-in-law, she answers to people, they lie to them and obviously that is not how things should be, but she deviated and is his …

The magazine went further and asked Octavio Pérez if his son’s girlfriend would have something to do with his departure, to which he clearly answered no; However, he assured that what he does and others affects her and that he should not interfere since this is something between his daughters, his wife and him, leaving her completely aside.

Octavio Ocaña, his father separates from Nerea, “she deviated.” Photo: Instagram.

She had nothing to do with it, but with so many … that attracts attention, she should not answer, that’s why they are finishing her off. I love her very much, but she does not have to interfere, we are my wife, my daughters and me.

The father of Octavio Ocana He also answered about the supposed biological son of the actor, to which he answered forcefully that it is not true; however, he would love it to be true, for there to be a woman, anyone, who had a little piece of her son, to have an heir, something of him.