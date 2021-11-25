Octavio Ocaña, message from his father “I will never stop missing you” | Instagram

“I will never stop missing you”, words that express so much love and pain, but never explain how much it feels, those are the words of a father who has lost a son, Octavio Perez sending a sad but loving message to Octavio Ocaña.

The businessman from Tabasco took advantage of his Instagram account to share an emotional message for his son, the actor who gave life to Benito Rivers in Neighbors and who was taken away on October 28. The father of Octavio Ocana He shared that he longs for the moment when God allows him to reunite with his son, the youngest of the Pérez Ocaña family.

I will never stop missing you dear son, GOD allow me one day to meet you again, wrote Octavio Pérez on Instagram.

Along with the emotional message, the father of “Benito” shared an image where he can be seen with his son, who is still a child, as we met him in the Neighbors series. The beloved Octavio Ocaña appears with a most tender expression and a shirt in blue with Winne Pooh embroidered, behind him and as he did for a long time, his father, always watching the actor.

As in this image, it is the image of Benito with which many will remember Octavio Ocaña, as that boy who made millions laugh on the Televisa series with his witticisms and his wishes not to be an actor.

Unfortunately, Ocaña left at the end of October in the most dubious circumstances for the public and Mexicans who do not trust what the authorities ruled since most of them have been contradicted.

Meanwhile, Octavio Pérez and his family have indicated that they will continue to seek justice for their son and that is why he has his own team of investigators and experts who are supporting him to clarify that October 28.

Some strong steps have already been taken in the investigation, such as that they already had access to the documents and investigation folder that the authorities carried out and that they had already closed and ruled that there is no evidence that indicates that the famous person operated the device that caused the sad final.

Octavio Ocana He left at 22 years of age, a few days after starting recordings of the new seasons of Neighbors, with a fiancée and a son he wanted as his own, plans to marry and many dreams that will no longer be fulfilled.