Under the magnifying glass of Octavio Ocaña’s family? It has been revealed that supposedly Nerea Godínez, the fiancée of the actor who gave life to Benito Rivers in the Televisa series Neighbors, would begin to be investigated by the Pérez Ocaña family.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, the young girlfriend of Octavio Ocana would soon be visited not exactly by the famous actor’s father, Octavio Perez, or by a member of his family, but nothing more and nothing less than his researchers.

The young man shared in a video on his popular YouTube channel that Octavio Pérez would have shared when asked whether Nerea Godínez would be investigated for the unfortunate October 29 in which she lost her son that the investigators would be the ones who would pay her a visit.

Apparently what will be questioned to Benito’s fiancée will be more financial things than from another area, since supposedly his father indicated that they would ask Godínez about a property, a bank account and the investments that Octavio Ocaña made to the company of this young man.

Next week, the legal team, not even he … of the Pérez Ocaña family will have communication with this peculiar woman to ask her for accounts, among other things, of the money, the property and the company that he, Octavio, He named her, Nerea, Quiroz commented.

Dael was emphatic in stating that apparently the bond between Nerea and Octavio Ocaña’s family changed completely, since the father of the young man who left at 22 years of age referred to her as the ex of his son and not as ” this little girl “,” my queen “or other adjectives with which Nerea Godínez had spoken in the past.

In addition to this, a couple of days ago, the same youtuber assured that Tavito’s sister, Bertha Ocaña, was clear and radical when questioned about her Nerea Godínez, she would be investigated by answering that Nerea’s truth would come to light. The same young woman also shared in an interview with Gustavio Adolfo Infante and Grupo Fórmula that “Mrs. Nerea” was not part of her family since she had not even married her brother.

Many point out the supposed change in attitude of the Pérez Ocaña family towards Nerea as strange since the young woman had been seen very close to them after the loss of Octavio Ocana and they were seen together in interviews and other events.