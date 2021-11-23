Octavio Ocaña, say Nerea Godínez is a friend of a policeman’s daughter | Instagram

The rumors are getting louder! Social networks continue to point to Octavio Ocaña’s fiancee, Nerea Godínez, because now it is said that alleged photographs are circulating in which the young woman would be seen living with nothing more and nothing less than the Police daughter Lesly, who was linked to the unfortunate October 28 case.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, on the Facebook page Justicia para Octavio Ocana They would have shared a publication in which photographs appear in which he is supposedly Nerea Godinez living with the daughter of the police who was accused of having taken the belongings of “Benito” from Necinos and even of having activated the device that caused the unfortunate end.

Social networks would be pointing out with the supposed publication that the fiancée of the beloved Televisa actor had a relationship with this young woman and consequently, with the police, something that lends itself to misinterpretations.

So far, neither Octavio Ocaña’s family nor Nerea Godínez herself, who is away from social networks, have spoken about the situation, which as it could be a reality, could only be something that seeks to affect the young woman. However, there is one more video in which it is ensured that Benito’s girlfriend had contact with the police daughter also after the unfortunate October 28, you can listen here.

It should be noted that Nerea Godínez has fallen from the grace of public opinion and social networks have been quite harsh with her because they have criticized from the outfit she used at the funeral of dear Octavio to her attitude and have pointed out that she wants to take advantage of the time to gain fame and a path as an actress.

Octavio Ocaña, they say Nerea Godínez is a friend of a policeman’s daughter. Photo: Instagram.

According to Quiroz, Godínez would even have gone to different television stations to be at the command of productions such as Como dice el saying or La Rosa de Guadalupe, the former being very little interested in his proposal and the latter was interested. The journalist shared that Nerea wanted to share her love story with “Tavito” and even be the one to act and narrate it for television, but the programs are more interested in the unfortunate ending.

Dael Quiroz pointed out that for his part, the young woman did not want to address the sad way in which Ocaña left, but that that is what the production is interested in and will probably end up accepting. On that same channel, Arguende TV, it was rumored that the actor’s fiancee would even be thinking about a series of his life.

On the other hand, Justice for Octavio Ocana, a publication that would indicate the properties that the famous one owned, they assure that it is a house in CDMX, one in Tabasco, a piece of land in Querétaro and an account in a recognized bank. The revelation of the alleged assets came with comments that see badly the possibility that everything ends up in the hands of Octavio Ocaña’s girlfriend.