The young actor who lost his life at 22 years of age, Octavio Ocaña had not only become an excellent actor Despite his young age, he was also a natural speaker for it when recited a poem several were speechless at his talent.

Octavio Ocana He is remembered for his performance on the television series “Neighbors” where he played Benito Rivers, the young son of one of the married couples and tenants who lived in the neighborhood.

His talent was not only limited in television entertainment, although he participated in several television shows and soap operas, he also did it in the cinema.

It was precisely in 2008 that he participated alongside Silvia Navarro who played his aunt and Alan Estrada as protagonists.

Octavio’s character was a boy who would spend time living with his aunt, he was extremely responsible as far as school was concerned and he had to recite a poem for an extremely important presentation that he had and that he himself had to write.

As time passed next to his aunt and the other protagonist (spoiler alert) who in the future would become his uncle too, upon hearing some of his words and asking what their meaning was, the little one chose to devise a poem with him. that everyone would be shocked.

This is because certain words are usually mentioned by adults and are high-sounding, surely a child when asking what it means, the first thing that came to the characters was what they said to the child, which he curiously took advantage of to include it in his poem.

And that’s how we got here, the final … With a new tie where each boy recites his own composition “, that’s how the video begins.

For several of his fans this has been one of his best projects in addition to Neighbors, it was quite an entertaining film, especially for his participation in it.

As for the series and soap operas in which Ocaña participated, they were:

The Mexican and the güero from 2020 to 2021

I give you life in 2020

Lola, once upon a time in 2007 to 2008

Neighbors since 2005

Brothers and detectives since 2009

For the cinema he only had two participations, the first in 2008 with Amor letter by letter and the second The Fantastic World of Juan Orol, surely at 22 he still had a long way to go in acting.