Octavio Ocaña, his clothes speak and tell what would have happened

Your clothes speak! Finally, after a month of the unfortunate departure of Octavio Ocaña, who gave life to Benito Rivers in Neighbors, his family and experts have access to his clothes so that you can speak and report data on that unfortunate 29 of October when the beloved actor left.

In an interview with De Primera mano, Bertha Ocaña, sister of Octavio Ocana and Francisco Hernández, the new lawyer for the Pérez Ocaña family and an expert in Human Rights, reported new findings that they obtained thanks to the clothes of the Televisa star.

Once again, Benito’s defense has in its possession new evidence that will conclude that Octavio Pérez’s son would not have acted incidentally after losing control of his truck.

Octavio Ocaña’s cap totally contradicts what the authorities said, since the device entered through his temple and has an exit hole, which should have been in the cap and is not. The defense assures that the indications that they have found in the clothes of Ocaña demarcate him and his companions of having acted.

Octavio Ocaña, his clothes speak and tell what would have happened. Photo: Instagram.

Another very important piece of information is that no gunpowder was found either on the clothes or on the body of the beloved actor from Vecinos, ruling out once again that he was responsible for the impact. Something that draws everyone’s attention is that dirt was found in the 22-year-old’s shoes, which could mean that he did get off or was forced to get off at the place where his vehicle crashed.

The family of Octavio Ocana assures that during the week that is about to begin, more results of the investigations will be given and that it is possible to proceed with the rights that did not respect Tavito, life and the truth.

It was on October 29 that social networks and various media spread the news of the unfortunate departure of Benito Rivers. At first it was thought that it was an incident, but things escalated when images of what happened began to emerge.

Immediately, social networks began to hold the officers responsible for what happened to the famous young man and after his funeral it was his father and family who began a tough investigation to clarify the case.