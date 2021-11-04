Octavio Ocaña, details about the medical care he received | Instagram

Recently, information was shared about the case of the young actor Octavio Ocaña, better known as Benedict of Neighbors, revealing some details about the medical care which he supposedly received before losing his life.

Since news of the death of the 22-year-old discovered by Eugenio Derbez was shared for the Neighbors series, social networks have not stopped sharing information and Internet users continue to demand justice.

Unfortunately his name has become even more popular now that he has gone to the afterlife, due to the irregularities surrounding his case.

It may interest you: Adamari López attacks those who criticize her in networks

A video that had outraged many once it began to circulate on social networks, is where it appears still alive.

Those who have seen and shared it cannot stop their comments about how upset they are when they see that the authorities who were in the place did not do anything about it.

Even the driver of Ventaneado Daniel Bisogno also made a comment in this regard, criticizing the managers who did not attend to him at the time, as can be seen in said video shared by passers-by.

Octavio Ocaña, details about the medical care he received | Instagram ocatavioocaa

Some details that have been shared according to the magazine TV Notes, mention that the ambulance with the paramedics who would attend to Octavio Ocana He arrived 13 minutes late after his call.

It is also mentioned that apparently the only attention that “Benito” had was that one of the elements took his pulse, followed by this was when the ambulance was called, something that could undoubtedly be taken as recklessness because the actor it had hit a wall.

Following this, some fluids began to come out, in that case the logic when seeing said “red” scene, the most prudent thing was to call the ambulance and not wait to take the actor’s pulse, since he was still alive.

Once the paramedics arrived, as expected, they gave first aid to Octavio Ocana, to later transfer him to the hospital, this was the Lomas Verdes Traumatology Hospital at the Mexican Institute of Social Security, better known as IMSS.

Unfortunately once they arrived at the clinic the actor was dead, they have different codes to refer to the seriousness of the matter, in the case of a death it is a black code.

A few days after his departure, family, friends and admirers as well as Internet users continue in shock, and with several questions about this unusual case that apparently has been resolved in record time by the authorities.