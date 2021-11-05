Octavio Ocaña, reveal video that compromises the actor from Vecinos | Instagram

One more video! Now a video comes to light in which you can see the beloved Octavio Ocaña, who played the beloved Benito rivers from Neighbors consuming a substance that seems to be what many imagine.

The video that is already circulating on social networks shows the beloved 22-year-old actor in the back of a truck with a white line in front of him that seems to inhale, all this while someone else records it and he does not realize until the end, where you see him with a smile.

The video has caused surprise in many people after their father Octavio Perez, ensure that your child did not have problems with any type of substances; However, the voice of social networks is mostly one, that this does not justify what happened that unfortunate October 29. Out of respect for the memory of “Tavito” we will not share the images of said video.

Many people assure that the fact that this recording appears at this time could be part of a campaign to tarnish the image of the beloved Octavio Ocana and that the investigation they wish to reopen to find those responsible for the events loses credibility.

It should be noted that the fact that the young man is observed in this way does not mean that at the time of the events he was under the influence of substances and even if he had been, nothing justifies his forced departure.

Octavio Ocaña, reveal a video that compromises the actor from Vecinos. Photo: Reformation.

In the words of his father Octavio Pérez, “Benito” would have left forcibly at the hands of the police who followed him. The businessman shared that his son had been followed and for this reason he lost control, after this, the officers would have lowered him from the vehicle and attacked and when they realized who it was, they returned him inside the truck, placing him on the seat of the driver, where they finally took action against him.

Pérez shared that Octavio’s two companions were there to take care of him and they confessed that they were attacked and forced to sign the statements that the authorities wanted to make known, but it was not the truth. The businessman said he has them protected because they were told that they could lose their lives if they went against the instructions.

This Thursday images emerged that could be proof that it was not the young 22-year-old actor who was driving the truck at the time of being chased, this because it can be seen that it would be a robust person, with a white shirt and dark hair who was driving , description that in no way agrees with those of the famous and beloved actor.