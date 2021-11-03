Octavio Ocaña, sister reports bad treatment of the body in the Prosecutor’s Office | Reform

Once again the followers of Octavio Ocaña are filled with courage in the face of injustice, as they assure that his sister Bertha has reported something that really offends the family, the followers, but especially the person of the beloved actor who gave life to Benedict of Neighbors.

According to Arguende TV, Bertha, one of the twin sisters of Octavio Ocana He would have used social networks to raise his voice and explain why his father took the body of the young actor from the Prosecutor’s Office as quickly as possible.

To say for the young woman, with notable annoyance, in the Prosecutor’s Office her brother’s body would have received bad treatment, noting that they left it incomplete, they liked him and others, it was not enough for them to take away even his dignity with everything that has been said about he.

Not only was my brother’s body opened at least four times, my brother’s body was … and mistreated, they were not satisfied with …, with dirtying it, with defamation, with stealing it, with publicly taking away even its dignity, my brother … within the physical, supposedly this would be the statement of the actor’s sister.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, the sister of the one who gave life to Benito was filled with indignation by these events, but the anger increased in the Internet users when he revealed that photographs of Octavio Ocaña were for sale from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Supposedly the young woman revealed that they are for sale to the magazines that wish to buy them, images of the actor with nothing and open, photographs that should not exist and that go against the integrity of Octavio Ocana.

Undoubtedly, a large part of Internet users immediately filled with support for the famous actor’s family and showed outrage at the news released by his sister. The truth is that since the events occurred on October 29, the information has been emerging more and more.

In the same YouTube program it has been revealed that supposedly Octavio Pérez, father of the young actor, would have in his hands a video of the exact moment in which they took action against him, images that would have served to identify the person responsible for everything through his contacts.

However, there would still be the question of why they would have persecuted the 22-year-old young actor and above all, because things would end this way. Meanwhile, there are rumors that the investigation folder of the case could be reopened.