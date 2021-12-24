Octavio Ocaña, “personal” photos were leaked on the Internet | Instagram

At the time the young Octavio Ocaña had to go through an extremely shameful moment, since someone decided to filter Photos of the young person, this type of images are not suitable for minors.

Apparently he became part of the group of famous actors who went through difficult times being public figures and discovering how many videos and personal photos have been filtered on the Internet, many times by ex-partners or people with whom they came to go out for a short time.

For more than a month that Octavio Ocana He lost his life, and so far it seems that there has not been much movement regarding the case, despite this it would not be a surprise to know that his family continues to be in search of the truth and clarification of the facts.

It was a year ago that the 22-year-old went through this situation, although it did not become a trend as has happened with other celebrities such as David Zepeda, Gabriel Soto or Chumel Torres, for his person and family it was something really shocking.

Octavio Ocaña was a teenager when he took those photos | Instagram octavioocaa

Curiously, far from being unfortunate, he himself told how things had really happened, far from the fact that many people would think that it would be a couple who would have done it, it was the opposite, a friend of his uploaded them to the Internet!

The actor who lost his life on October 29, mentioned that he was a teenager when this event occurred, but it was not until recently that these images began to be seen.

How the photos of Octavio Ocaña were leaked

the same Octavio Ocana revealed what had happened in an interview on the YouTube program “Snserio”, he said that he was in a WhatsApp group with other young people between 14 and 16 years old, where he apparently was very open.

This is because photos were sent to each other through this application, at first he did not want to share their content, however after bothering him for a long time he was encouraged to share them, one of his friends jokingly told him that he would upload the images.

After this person told him that the actor who played “Benito Rivers” in the Neighbors series would do it, he told him that he would also do the same, only that the one who was famous and a public figure was precisely Octavio.

When his family found out they were completely surprised, asking why he had done it, surely they did not understand the pressures that other adolescents can exert on us at such moments of puberty.