Octavio Ocaña wanted to separate from Nerea Godínez, they say | Reform

This Monday, November 29, it is precisely one month since the departure of beloved Octavio Ocaña and information and statements about what happened and the characters around him are still coming to light, his fiancee being a key piece, Nerea Godinez.

Once again it comes to light in this story that the supposed best friend of Octavio Ocana, who assured that the actor who gave life to Benito Rivers in the Televisa Necinos series, wanted to separate from his girlfriend Nerea Godínez, two weeks before the unfortunate events that resulted in his departure occurred.

It was Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV who shared in a video on his YouTube channel the alleged statement that the young man would have made on social networks and in which he assures, “Tavito” did not want to be next to the young woman.

Despite the rumors that these words may unleash, apparently the young man did not give more details about why it would be that Octavio Ocaña wanted to separate from Nerea Godínez if images of a happy couple, in love and enjoying the son of the now appear on social networks famous young woman.

What is clear is that these words are added to all those that assure that the fiancée of the beloved actor from Vecinos should be investigated, as well as her companions that November 29 in search of clarifying the facts.

The truth is that social networks have been filled with alleged photographs and arguments against Nerea Godínez, but nothing can be taken for granted until there is really evidence and mainly not to deconcentrate from what is really important, who was responsible for the Octavio’s departure?

Something that has greatly pleased Internet users is that apparently and according to the same journalist Dael Quiroz has shared, the Pérez Ocaña family is no longer seen with the same appreciation or trust towards Godínez, which may mean a clear investigation towards whoever was a couple from the Televisa star.

Meanwhile, a month after his departure, the father of Octavio Ocana He continues to fight to find those responsible for what happened to his son and to clarify the events of that unforgettable October 29 that took him away with only 22 years of age and full of dreams and plans.