Octavio Ocaña, moving message, “I am so devastated” | INSTAGRAM

“I am so devastated … it was the worst year of my life”, these are just a little of all the heartfelt words that Bertha, Octavio Ocaña’s sister shared on social networks on the occasion of the goodbye to 2021.

The sister of the famous actor Octavio Ocana He moved social networks with the message he shared, which has everything to do with his beloved brother and his unfortunate death when he was still very young.

Bertha Ocaña shared that the only good thing that she has left of the year that has ended are the special moments she lived with the actor from Vecinos, living with him in recent months. The young woman claims to treasure the weekends and the last visits they made to each other, the advice, the scolding.

The only “good” thing that left me so painful this year was having enjoyed your last months of life, I will never forget the last weekends together, the last times you went to my house and I to yours, the last talks that We had the last hugs so strong that we gave each other, your last I love you and here I am waiting for you, the last scolding and advice why I always did what I wanted because I knew perfect that I had you and you solved everything for me.

The sister of the one who gave life to Benito Rivers in the Televisa series assured that his life has changed forever, that he is devastated and does not know if life will reach him to overcome what happened. Bertha also shared that she had to be the one to recognize Octavio Ocaña’s body, one of the most difficult moments of her life.

Octavio Ocaña, moving message, “I am so devastated.” Photo: Instagram.

I am so heartbroken I do not know if life will reach me to be able to overcome it but I do know that I am going to give everything of my to achieve your justice as I did from the beginning, you were what I loved the most in life and if of something I am sure is that nothing is ever going to hurt or damage me like your departure, I am no longer the same as before and I will never be the same again, I was angry with God, I was angry with life, I was angry with everyone …

The famous’s sister claims to be angry, with God, with life and with everything and to have distanced herself from everyone; However, he made it more than clear that he will fight to do justice for his brother.

Bertha Ocaña did not limit herself to also expressing how much it hurts to start a new year without her brother, without his hugs, his calls, his presence, and she described 2021 as the worst year of her life.

The young woman accompanied the painful message with photographs of beautiful moments with her brother, where they are seen as happy, hugged and playful.

Both Nerea Godínez, fiancee of Octavio Ocana, as his family shared images of how they said goodbye to the year together and with Tavo always present in their hearts and at all times. In the photographs they can be seen next to an image of the young actor.