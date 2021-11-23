Octavio Ocaña, cloudy theory arises about his departure and those responsible | Instagram

The rumors go on and on! Social networks have not stopped and they do not stop getting true and not so true information about the beloved actor Octavio Ocaña, what could have happened that unfortunate October 28 and the actor’s loved ones, such as Nerea Godinez.

A new theory about the departure of Octavio Ocana It has arisen and it relates to Nerea herself and to the ex-girlfriend of the person who gave life to “Benito” from Vecinos, Georgina, as they assure that it is the latter’s partner who had a lot to do with the situation.

According to social networks and the page El Salseo de Frank that has given them a reply, Georgina and Octavio Ocaña’s fiancee at the time of his departure would have a lot to do, this for a mutual friend.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña, they say Nerea Godínez is a friend of a policeman’s daughter

It is said that the partner of the ex from Ocaña would be very close to Jhonny, a young man who would also be a close friend of Nerea Godínez. According to social networks, the partner of Georgina or Yoyis as he is known in the internet world, would have gone crazy to see the great resemblance that the young woman’s baby would have with her ex-boyfriend, the actor from Neighbors.

Supposedly, it would be this annoyance and jealousy that would lead to plot something against Octavio Ocaña, something that they indicate he would plan with his friend and that Nerea Godínez would probably also know, since they say, he did not want to marry the 22-year-old.

Octavio Ocaña, a murky theory arises about his departure and those responsible. Photo: Instagram.

The truth is that this theory seems taken from a horror movie and can not be given any credibility unless in the future the official investigations find evidence of what was said, the same happens with the rumors that link Nerea Godínez with the daughter of the police Lesly, who was accused by herself and the parents of “Tavito” of having taken her belongings.

In case of Octavio Ocana It has become something of the most mediatic and public opinion has caused theories and accusations to get out of control, supposed evidence appears, supposed photos everywhere and the truth is that you no longer know what to believe.

Apparently all these rumors seek to blur the most important Mexicans, what actually happened that October 28, why the arrest of the famous actor’s truck was indicated and who was responsible for the unfortunate end.