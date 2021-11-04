Octavio Ocaña, they assure audio of his sent his mother to the hospital | Instagram

They reveal what supposedly sent Ana Leticia Ocaña, mother of Octavio Ocaña to the hospital, because they say that it would be an audio that she received on her cell phone that would have affected her to such a degree that she ended up hospitalized in an emergency.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, the mother of the one who gave life to Benito Rivers in the series directed by Eugenio Derbez, Neighbors received an audio that supposedly could be in the voice of his son Octavio Ocana which was what upset her.

The journalist shared that it is presumed that this was what caused Ana Leticia Ocana will end up in the hospital and what Octavio Perez, her husband, unexpectedly left an interview to go to the side of Benito’s mother.

According to Quiroz, it is said that the audio could correspond to the voice of Octavio Ocaña asking for help; However, it is not really known if this is the content of the file that they claim triggered an alteration in the actor’s mother’s health.

So far, the family has not spoken about the health of Ana Leticia Ocaña, how she is or what was the reason that took her to the hospital emergency; However, what was a reality and that Benito’s sisters had already shared is that his mother was very affected by everything that had happened.

It was something very strong for the family to find out how unexpectedly Octavio Ocana He left and above all, the strange circumstances in which he did it and Octavio’s twin sisters shared that their mother was heartbroken, very affected, without the will to live and that it really was as if she were not alive.

Despite her pain, Ana Leticia Ocaña had the courage to go to her son’s funeral and say goodbye to him like a king, showing herself strong before those present and the media, whom she thanked for so much love towards her son and assured that he would never have imagined so much love.

Tabasco was the place that Ocaña’s parents chose as their last resting place, since it is the place where they live and the citizens received him amid words of love, encouragement and applause, like the artist he always was.

The Mexican people are shocked by what happened and still cannot believe that that child who stole so many laughs from a very young age as the beloved Benito de Vecinos is gone, that they have cut off his wings.

The 22-year-old actor’s broken dreams were to make a family next to his girlfriend with whom he already lived and was engaged and to be a professional soccer player, something he tried, but finally won his vocation for acting and returned to Neighbors.