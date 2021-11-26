Octavio Ocaña, assure his girlfriend Nerea Godínez has left the country | Instagram

Running away?, Nerea Godinez has left the country, according to some media, Octavio Ocaña’s girlfriend has left Mexico, something that raises rumors about whether it is related to what happened on the unfortunate October 28.

However, despite what can be said or thought about this young woman, the newspaper El Sol de Tabasco has indicated that Nerea’s reasons for leaving the country do not have to do especially with the actor Octavio Ocana, same that gave life to the beloved “Benito rivers“in Neighbors.

According to the well-known newspaper, Nerea Godínez would have left the country with her young son all to prepare her defense, but not because of the case of the famous Televisa actor, but because of the lawsuit that her ex-partner and father of her son has filed against her.

It is said that the ex of the girlfriend of Octavio Ocaña has proceeded legally to take away the fatherland and power of his son in full and Nerea is willing to face it with everything to stay with his son, the same one that the actor treated as his own.

On this rumor is also the one that assures that Godínez is pregnant of the young person who has left 22 years of age; while there are other theories about the alleged father, although the alleged pregnancy should be confirmed first.

Last Thursday, November 25, there were alleged conversations between Nerea Godínez’s former partner with a woman identified as Andrea who claims to be close to Ocaña’s girlfriend, in which the man allegedly indicates that the young woman is pregnant and that the son would not be of the famous actor and that he knew who the real father was.

In these days of silence on the part of Nerea, it has been said that the young woman had “disappeared” after having had a road accident that would have sent her to the hospital where they would have taken X-rays and corresponding analyzes and fortunately she had no bruises. However, this information has not been confirmed by anyone.

The truth is that after the departure of the dear Octavio Ocana, Nerea Godínez’s life has been based on pure rumors, many of which she has caused herself and most of which have arisen from social networks; The truth is that it has brought her the popularity that she expected, since they say she wants to be part of the artistic world.