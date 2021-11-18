Octavio Ocaña would have a biological child, they say, it is not Nerea’s! | Instagram

And it is not Nerea Godínez! Social networks have ensured that the beloved actor Octavio Ocaña would have left offspring in this world before leaving, this arose as a result of the comments of a seer on the show program Chisme No Like.

With great surprise, Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain shared that the followers of their program began to react quickly after they addressed the issue of the departure on October 28 of the beloved actor who gave life to Benito rivers in Neighbors.

To say of the seer, the dear Octavio Ocana He did not rest in peace yet because he had the concern of a child, in the letter a man appeared carrying a raft in which a woman and her son were, indicating that he was the support of both.

It may interest you: Did Carmen Salinas speak? They reveal possible progress in her health

Before the indications of the seer, the journalists assured that it would be the concern for Nerea Godínez and her son, a child whom he treated as his own; However, social networks did not think the same and shared their guesses with the guys from Gossip No Like.

The followers of Elisa and Javier shared images of the former partner of Octavio Ocaña, who on social networks has shared the black ribbon of mourning and shown their enormous sadness for the departure of the beloved actor, in addition to sharing images together.

LISTEN TO EVERYTHING HERE

Octavio Ocaña would have a biological son, they say, it is not Nerea’s! Photo: Instagram.

Internet users inquired more about this young woman who currently has a relationship and last October would have given birth to a child, which they say is very beautiful and to say of Elisa Beristain “it is red”. A large number of followers of Gossip No Like assure that this baby could be Octavio’s so there would have been a “little piece” of him in this world.

Beristain indicated that if this were true, it would be something very nice for the family of the actor from Vecinos, to have something of him here, but that they handle everything with great respect and that they would speak with Octavio Pérez, father of the 22-year-old to know his opinion. For his part, Javier Ceriani indicated that he never thought that it was Nerea’s son who really worried Ocaña, so he did not rule out the probability that this baby is his.

The journalists also shared that “many children” will surely emerge from Octavio Ocana since this happens when a celebrity leaves, although it is not true. On the other hand, Nerea Godínez has shared images that the famous Televisa enjoyed taking care of his son as his own and that he was a father to the little one.