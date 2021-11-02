Octavio Ocaña, they assure family has evidence, “he did not drive” | Instagram

The case of Octavio Ocaña, remembered by all as the tender “Benito rivers” from Neighbors it continues to give something to talk about even when the authorities have closed the case with the conclusions that after losing control of the vehicle, he operated the device he was carrying and that was how all this ended in disgrace; however, they say there is new evidence that can change everything.

According to Daniel Quiroz of Arguende TV, the family of the young 22-year-old actor would have in their hands powerful proof that what the authorities have handled happened is completely false, and they would even have a video that supports them.

According to the journalist, who for fear of their video being downloaded spoke in the dark and without any image, some people who witnessed the events of that sad October 29 and also recorded them, approached the family of Octavio Ocana to put tests in your hands.

It was said that these witnesses recorded the moment in which the actor of the Neighbors series was moved from the passenger seat to that of the pilot and not only that, but also that a person, without knowing if it was a companion or a police officer, told him put the artifact in the right hand, when it is known that the artist was left-handed.

These images would indicate that everything said has been false, since evidently as Octavio’s father said, Octavio Perez, the people who went with him went to take care of him so it would be logical that it was not the famous young man who would be driving, especially if he was supposedly in an inconvenient condition.

In addition to this alleged video, it is said that there is another image in which it can be seen that Octavio Ocaña was taken from the vehicle on one occasion, which raises even more questions. Quiroz says the fact that the authorities have closed the case so quickly is too disturbing.

The journalist also considers a suspect the fact that the testimonies of “Benito’s” companions coincidentally agree perfectly with what the police said that happened that day.

There have been various theories that were handled, since the artifact was “sown” in Octavio’s hand and substances, until he could have been inconvenienced to take away his truck and others; The truth is that even though the case was closed, there will surely still be a lot of true or false data around this.