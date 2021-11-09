Octavio Ocaña, blame his girlfriend for his departure, “He had to see” | Instagram

Social networks have gone all out against the fiancée of dear Octavio Ocaña, Nerea Godinez, since she has been identified as the person responsible for what happened with the beloved actor who gave life to Benito rivers on Neighbors, the Televisa series.

It all started, according to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, with the statements of a seer who assured that what they did to him Octavio Ocana It was because of the relationship he had with the young woman, since she would be in another relationship and the other person did not want a third party in contention.

These revelations that have not been verified, much less unleashed the annoyance of the followers of beloved Benito, many of them without thinking went to the social networks of Nerea Godínez and have been very cruel with their words when pointing out that she was responsible for the departure of the famous actor.

Unfortunately, the words of this seer have caused the sad moment that the young woman is going through, having lost the love of her life at only 22 years of age, to be even more traumatic after the indications that have been made to her.

After the words of the seer went viral, Internet users began to speculate about what Nerea has done or not done since Octavio Ocaña’s departure, indicating things such as that she has not cried in public, criticizing the way she was dressed at the funeral and much more.

The young woman has always shared words of love and sadness for Benito’s departure, she has even shared phrases such as that she does not know how to live without the love of her life or how to tell her son, whom Ocaña treated as her son, that Papa Tavo would not return. The truth is that Godínez has expressed his sadness in many ways on social networks.

Something that also moved many was that the young woman shared all the gifts she had prepared for her partner, since on November 7 she would have reached 23 years of age. Nerea Godínez indicated that it would be a celebration and that the plans would continue. The young woman shared details that she had sent to do with images of both and even a beautiful cake with photographs.

The family of Octavio Ocana decided to celebrate his life with a peaceful march on November 7 in which they demanded justice, not only for the famous actor, but for all those young people who have left or disappeared in strange conditions.