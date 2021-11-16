Octavio Ocaña, they filter a new video that compromises him very badly | Instagram

New rumors about a new assumption leaked video of the actor Octavio Ocaña may he rest in peace, has been leaked on social networks, where it is said that he is manipulating an action device, a situation that compromises him once again.

It seems that the young actor still wants to stain his name with this type of filtered images or in this case a supposed video.

It was the TV Notes portal that shared the news about said video, where Octavio Ocana It doesn’t look good at all, because he was pulling the trigger into the air with his right hand.

As you may well remember, Ocaña also known as “Benito Rivers”, due to his endearing participation in the series Neighbors, had a frustrated dream which unfortunately cannot come true for obvious reasons.

The dream of the young man, only 22 years old, was to become one of the members of Cruz Azul, so therefore it was well known that he was fascinated by football, being precisely with a football team with whom he had this mishap.

It is said that in one of the many games in which he participated like any other young man, Octavio Ocana he missed a goal, resulting in his entire annoyance, so much so that he decided to react in such a way towards the air, perhaps he could have caused a misfortune.

According to the portal, several Internet users disagree with the content that has been leaking to tarnish the actor’s image.

Obviously, the deceased’s family has not commented on the matter, in fact since certain videos about Octavio began to be filtered where they again compromised him to leave his image on the ground.

Octavio Pérez, the actor’s father, has mentioned that one of the authorities who were at the scene was the one who stole his son’s cell phone, checked it and was filtering the actor’s private content.

Despite the fact that his girlfriend Nerea Godínez in one of the interviews they did with him commented that her boyfriend, as every young man had experienced, just as any other young man would do at his age and perhaps a little younger as in adolescence.

However, despite the fact that he had some issues compromised by the publications that have been shared, his fiancée claimed that he wanted to start a family with her as seen in Octavio’s publications.