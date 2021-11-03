Octavio Ocaña filter video where they take his life, they say | Instagram

For a few days that millions of Mexicans have been outraged by the recent departure of Octavio Ocaña, it is said that a video where they took his life, exposing the real proof that they took his life.

This video that C5 has shared (as mentioned in the video) is said to have been recorded inside the truck of Octavio Ocana, who until recently was known as Benito from the famous television show: Neighbors.

Just yesterday he buried Octavio Ocana and his father Octavio Pérez came out in defense of his son, outraged by everything that has happened since his son perished, claiming that he had no vice and so on.

In a YouTube channel called Arguende tv, this video was shared in which he states that a video recorded from the young actor and businessman’s truck has been shared, the driver mentions that Ocaña’s father will be the one who shares it.

The video has a duration of 14:10 minutes and so far it has 14,199 reproductions so far, we will share it with you right away.

The outrage felt by all of Mexico has been latent since the young man left, evidence videos and more photos that people had the opportunity to record when they passed through the place have been more than impressive.

Thousands of people who have been left with their mouths open by this situation and others, are supporting the family for this inhuman act.

In the video it is mentioned that in the images that will soon also be shared by Ocaña’s father, they affirm that a policeman got on the actor’s back, on the part of the co-pilot he was the one who activated the trigger to remove the life to your child.

They are the verbatim words of the actor’s father and also a businessman, which was the reason why he had security at his side as mentioned in some statements.

Octavio Perez He has also mentioned that he has already identified the person who would take his son’s life, and that the security guards who accompanied his son are also protected because they also fear for his life.

It is also stated that precisely the guards who accompanied “Benito” were warned not to comment on anything, surely that is why they fear for his life and went with Pérez for protection.