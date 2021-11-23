Octavio Ocaña, they reveal supposed properties, everything for Nerea? | Instagram

For Nerea Godínez? Social networks continue to investigate the case of the beloved actor Octavio Ocaña and his relationship with his fiancee, who apparently has not fallen at the mercy of public opinion and the alleged properties of whoever gave life have been revealed to “Benito rivers“in Neighbors.

According to a Facebook page that demands justice for the famous Vecinos actor, Octavio Pérez Ocaña would have acquired some properties with the support of his father and thanks to the fruit of his work as an actor.

To say for the document shared on the page, Octavio Ocana he would be the owner of a house in Tabasco, one in Mexico City, a piece of land in Querétaro and a bank account in a well-known bank.

It may interest you: Carmen Salinas will undergo two surgeries, hope or agony?

In addition to this, it should be remembered that it is said that dear Benito would have bought an apartment from Nerea Godínez, a recent vehicle and would have invested in her company. What many are questioning is whether the properties that have come to light, according to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, will end up in the hands of Octavio Ocaña’s fiancée.

It is questioned whether the properties would be solely in the name of the young 22-year-old actor or would he share with his father Octavio Pérez, which would force Godínez, if she was the beneficiary of an alleged will, to divide the properties with the family of the famous Neighbors .

Octavio Ocaña, they reveal supposed properties, everything for Nerea? Photo: Instagram.

Many rumored that it is quite rewarding for Nerea Godínez to receive so many things from her fiancé when they had not even married and had only been in a relationship for 6 months. Social networks indicate that it should be the family who stays with their properties; however, it is a matter of time to know the truth, since what is legally said must be expected.

Yesterday it scandalized that the same page in question shared an alleged life insurance in the name of Octavio Ocana in which Nerea Godínez would be the 100% beneficiary, since many indicate that what 22-year-old girl would be thinking about life insurance and wills.

Godínez would have shared a few days ago the existence of “an attempted testament” by Octavio, who said he would not reveal its content without first speaking with the family of the Televisa star; it is rumored that of course, it would benefit her and her son. Meanwhile, she decided to disappear from social networks by closing her accounts.