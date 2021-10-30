Octavio Ocaña, they take the life of beloved “Benito” from Necinos | Instagram

The entertainment world is more than dismayed, this October 30, Mexico wakes up with the news that the beloved Octavio Ocana, best known for his character Benedict in the Televisa series Neighbors has died.

According to Reforma, allegedly the popular actor with whom several generations grew up and who saw him grow up on the small screen would have lost his life as a result of direct impacts on his person while he was driving a truck.

It was detailed that Octavio Augusto Pérez Ocaña was driving on the Chamapa-Lechería highway, at the height of the Municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli, in the State of Mexico when the unfortunate events that ended his life happened.

The 22-year-old young man was traveling with two other people, who were arrested and taken to the Public Ministry to give their statement and thus seek to clarify the facts that would have ended a young life.

Octavio Ocaña’s family, still quite shocked, shared that the funeral of the always red-haired boy that many will not forget will take place at the Gayosso Santa Mónica funeral home.

From an early age, Octavio began his artistic career in Mexican television nothing more and nothing less than next to the beloved Chabelo, in the Chiquillos y Chiquillas section, he was also part of the telenovela Lola … Once Upon a Time, starring the famous Eiza González and the movie Amor letter by letter.

Definitely the character that marked his life was Benito, in the Neighbors series, that red-haired boy who always disagreed with his parents and captured everyone’s attention. Dear Benito, a red-haired, freckled and quite clever boy, was always in search of fame, but not out of his own desire, but because of his father.

Frankie Rivers, played by César Bono, had the dream of being an actor after his film “The Wet Towel”, which he repeated many times in the series and transmitted his frustrated dreams to his son, whom he had all the time rehearsing for do castings.

The famous and not famous are more than dismayed with the unfortunate news and in social networks since the early morning the news has become a trend, which at first was not confirmed and while their fans prayed that it was not true, it ended up being confirmed that the dear Octavio Ocana Has left.