“They want to lift me up”, the supposed key call of Octavio Ocaña | Instagram

“They want to lift me up”, these words could be key to clarify the facts in the case of dear Octavio Ocaña, who gave life to the beloved Benito Rivers in Neighbors for years and they assure, his father Octavio Pérez could have in his hands a video in the who hears it all from one key call.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, Don Octavio Perez has shared that one of the two companions of his son that unfortunate October 29 would have recorded two key videos to clarify the unfortunate events that took his son from him Octavio Ocana.

He assures that the man, who is under the protection of the father of “Benedict“He recorded two short videos with his cell phone that could be a key piece, one of 30 seconds and one more than a minute and a half, which although they believed they were lost, would now be in the hands of Pérez.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña, would accuse the guilty on video “it was the police”

It is said that the authorities would have erased this material from the bodyguard’s cell phone during his arrest, which he recovered upon his release, and the investigation team of Don Octavio Pérez would have done their job to recover the key recordings.

Hear about the case here

“They want to lift me up”, the supposed key call of Octavio Ocaña. Photo: Reformation.

Quiroz points out that one of the recordings would be shared by the father of Octavio Ocana in the course of this week and that it is about a call with an alleged cousin of the actor from Neighbors. In the call, Octavio Ocaña would be asking him for help to contact his parents, since he allegedly indicates that they warned him that they wanted to “pick him up” and that he was being persecuted.

Faced with this call, Ocaña’s father once again asked for help to find the person his son called since he does not identify him, wants to contact him and offers protection in return. Octavio Pérez has indicated on several occasions that those who have calls, messages, audios, videos or whatever may collaborate with the clarification of the facts, approach him and he will give them protection.

Pérez has also talked about the videos that were shared on social networks that seem to seek to “dirty” the image of his son and one of them is more than clear, since he had indicated that it was he himself who taught him to operate artifacts, for security and because they come from a military family; On the other hand, the other video, the artist’s father assured that his father confessed to him having tried it on some occasion when he was very young; however, it was not something he was currently doing or had a problem with.