Now that the cast of ‘Neighbors’ is meeting again to record the seasons 12 and 13 of the series, The producers showed what the first day on set was like without Octavio Ocaña.

Eduardo Spain, The actor behind Germán, and one of the closest to Benito Rivers, was the one who shared a photo on his Instagram account where the first scene that was filmed this week is seen. On the postcard you can see Manuel ‘El Flaco’ Ibañez, Darío Ripoll, as well as the producers of the series in front of the stairs of the building.

“On my 1st day of call. Seasons 12 and 13 for 2022. What a pleasure to meet again”, Spain wrote next to the photo, which was filled with comments about how different his role will now be without Benito’s complicity. In fact, Germán was one of the first to confirm Ocaña’s death, and assured that the news had left him “shaking” and “not sleeping.”

This is how his teammates remember Octavio Ocaña

Through social networks, other actors who participate in the popular series also said what it was like to return with the absence of Octavio. Markin lopez, who plays Rocko, was one of the first to report this, with a story he shared on his Instagram account, where he simply wrote, “We’re missing one, but here we go.”

Ripoll, that gave life to Luis San Roman He also dedicated some words to Ocaña, as he assured that he was moved by the retaking of the story, although surely the chapters would maintain the “fun and joyThey have always had.

Today is my first ‘Neighbors’ call. Happy to return to these forums, emotions on the surface, they will be seasons full of memories, but with the fun and joy that characterizes us, he wrote on Twitter.

Roxana Castellanos, who maintains the role of Vanessa, stated in an interview that the producers are already thinking about how the issue of Benito’s death will be treated, and that there will surely be some tribute to him, in addition to that for all his companions to return to working on the show will be his way of fondly remembering it.

It will be a return with many mixed feelings for his death, but we cannot do a better tribute to him than to return to the set where we recorded with him since he was very little. I spoke with the producer and he is thinking about how to approach what happened, how they will handle it between producers and writers, but surely something nice will be paying homage to our beloved Octavio, he said.

