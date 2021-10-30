Octavio Ocaña, video emerges of “Benito” still alive in vehicle | Reform

Dismay, outrage, those are the words that describe Mexicans today, who woke up to the unfortunate news that Octavio Ocana, who some will remember him eternally as the child Benedict from Neighbors he had lost his life. Now, a new clue about what could have happened causes outrage, a video in which he appears still alive inside his truck.

The short video that is circulating on social networks allows you to see the mobilization of the authorities in and around the young actor’s Jeep truck. The recording draws attention when Internet users realize that Octavio Ocaña is still alive inside the vehicle, in the driver’s seat.

The images allow us to see who gave life to Benito Rivers sitting, in poor condition and still moving, taking his hand from his leg, to his face and vice versa, the object that was pointed out was not observed at that moment in that hand, exactly the that was moving the famous.

It causes great indignation to see how a good number of agents move inside the vehicle and around without paying attention to the 22-year-old who was living his last moments of life, there is no first aid attempt or any measure to avoid the regrettable and already known ending.

WATCH THE STRONG VIDEO HERE

According to what has transpired, the official report indicates that Octavio Ocana He was traveling with two companions in his truck, he being the driver and the authorities had told him to stop on several occasions, accelerating instead of stopping his unit. Faced with the persecution, it is said that the famous man would have removed the object that has caused enormous controversy from the glove compartment of his truck and would have been found with it in hand.

The images that circulated on social networks indicated that the young actor from Vecinos carried the object in his right hand and that he was thus found in the vehicle, it was not said that he was found still alive; In addition, the actor’s followers assure that he was left-handed and not right-handed, so the object should be in his other hand.

Various theories have circulated on social networks; However, what is certain is that apparently, the public is not satisfied so far, with what has been handled officially.

According to Arguende TV, the family shared a message in which they indicated with great regret that Octavio Ocaña was beginning to learn to live and that the unfortunate thing is that those who had to protect him cut off his wings.