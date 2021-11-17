In case of Octavio Ocana and the mysteries surrounding your death are a subject that raise concern among the Hispanic population; since revealed that the actor who gave life to Benito rivers on Neighbors had died for a head shot have revealed several videos in which detonates the violence that surrounded his life.

In the most recent video you can see who he is supposed to be Octavio Ocana use a alleged weapon to threaten their rivals in a Football game. The only thing for sure is that the actor had a very big love for him football and it is that from the age of 9 his dream was to be professional football player at Blue Cross.

Despite the fact that the actor did not manage to stay in the basic forces nor debut in the first division, he looked for how to continue playing so it was not uncommon to see him on the courts of third division and in the flat, along with amateur teams (just like the one featured in the viralized video).

VIDEO: Was it Octavio Ocaña who was aiming?

First you should know that from a distance and the quality of the recording it is almost IMPOSSIBLE to know if it was Octavio Ocaña or not. In the recording that went viral on Twitter You can see who he was supposed to be Ocana with a red uniform, playing against a team with white coats that would end up making him furious.

According to users, after a small pitched battle in the field Ocana It would furious and he would pull out what appears to be a pistol; same that he carried in his left hand with which he would try to shoot one of the players, who challenged him with words and gestures. In the recording, people would be heard exhorting Benedict To shoot.

Here the VIRAL VIDEO, taken from Sonora Tribune:

Octavio Ocaña’s family visits his GRAVE two weeks after his death

Two weeks after the death of Octavio Ocana, his family went to the pantheon to visit his grave in his native Villahermosa tabasco. The tragic event continues in the midst of multiple questions that have put the Mexican society.

It was his dad Octavio Perez, who posted a video on his account Instagram in which he shows that he was accompanied by his wife, in addition to ensuring that “every Sunday we will come, if necessary.”

“Hello my king how are you? Your mother and I are visiting you, “said Octavio Pérez.

Octavio Ocaña’s tomb PHOTO IG octavioperezpabenito

