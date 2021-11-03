

The actor Octavio Ocaña tested positive for the substance THC, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Photo: FACEBOOK / Courtesy

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJM) concluded that the bullet that killed actor Octavio Ocaña was fired by himself from inside the vehicle when he was chased by police on Friday afternoon; what’s more, a toxicological test showed that the young man, apart from alcohol, tested positive for a substance called THC.

According to toxicological report of said dependency, the actor Octavio Ocaña, known for playing Benito in the comedy series “Neighbors”, Presented a positive record for alcohol above what is allowed for driving.

In the same way, the Prosecutor’s Office announced that the 22-year-old actor “resulted in the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol above the cut-off point ”at the time of death.

“The toxicology report made on the deceased person determined positive for alcohol, with the presence of ethanol above the cut-off point (80mg / ml), with a concentration of 143 / mg / dl; Similarly, resulted in the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol above the cut-off point (50ng / ml), which was greater than 100ng / ml ”, revealed the Prosecutor’s Office.

What is THC, the substance found in Octavio Ocaña’s body?

The first versions of the police indicated that Octavio Ocaña consumed alcohol prior to the persecution with the police, but the toxicological report pointed out that the young man also tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) a chemical derived from cannabis or marijuana.

In short, the cannabinoids with a psychoactive effect are THC, cannabinol and delta-8-THC, with THC being the most potent and abundant. Psychoactivity is the effect sought for adult or recreational use.

The toxicological report indicates that Ocaña tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol. (Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / . via .)

Like cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is one of the main substances in marijuanaHowever, unlike cannabidiol, THC is a psychotropic ingredient, that is, “it affects the functioning of the brain and causes changes in mood, perception, thoughts, feelings or behavior”, according to information from the National Cancer Institute of the United States.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH), the effects of THC through marijuana can be relaxation, euphoria, anxiety, fear, distrust or panic.

But also, among the adverse effects of THC, there are feelings of fatigue, drowsiness, dry mouth, headaches, dizziness and coordination disorders.

Additionally, THC can lead to acute psychosis, including hallucinations, delusions, and loss of sense of personal identity.

However, in more severe cases, THC can cause schizophrenia, although only in cases where the person is “more vulnerable” to the substance, according to the NIH.

It is worth mentioning that, depending on the type of toxicological test, according to the United States Addiction Centers, chemical residues of marijuana can be found up to 90 days after its use.

