Octavio Ocaña What will happen to his character from “Neighbors”?

The famous actor Lalo Spain He has recently revealed what will happen to the character of Octavio Ocaña in the successful series “Neighbors”, because without a doubt it is something that many people have wondered about.

The truth is that the actor Octavio Ocaña will always be remembered as “Benedict“From the series” Neighbors “, and this is what will happen to his character, according to Lalo Spain.

As you may remember, Octavio Ocaña achieved national fame thanks to the fact that for years he gave life to “Benito Rivers” in the comedy series “Neighbors”.

As a result of the sudden loss of Ocaña, his colleague and friend, the actor Lalo Spain, assured that the character of “Benito” will continue in the new programs of the series.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña, his girlfriend puzzles when he appears with his family

During an interview in “La Taquilla”, Spain explained that Octavio’s character will be present in a “subtle” way in “Necinos”.

It should be noted Lalo is one of the members of the comedy show that for years saw Ocaña grow up, so his loss affected him too much.

As we previously informed you in other notes, the last appearance of Octavio Ocaña as “Benito” in “Neighbors” was during the last chapters of season 11.

The young actor was going to participate in the following season, however, unfortunately he lost his life under strange circumstances.

It should be noted that the actor played “Benito” from when he was 5 years old until he was 22, age at which he unfortunately lost his life.

Therefore, Lalo Spain was devastated when he learned of the loss of Octavio, like the rest of the cast.

Therefore, filming new episodes of the series “Neighbors” has not been extremely difficult for them.

It was an emotionally strong shock, “said Spain, who plays the character of” Germán, “the building’s janitor.

In this way, fans now know that “Benito” will continue in the history of the series, although Ocaña is no longer present, but no further details were given about the new season.

On the other hand, René Franco host of “La Taquilla” acknowledged that Mexicans met Ocaña as “Benito” and he himself lost his life being “Benito”, something that has made the actor remain in the heart of the public.

Unfortunately and as you may recall, the cause of Octavio Ocaña’s loss remains under investigation, as the actor’s family assures that the police themselves allegedly took his life.