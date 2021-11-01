Instagram Octavio Ocaña

Octavio Ocaña was a Mexican actor who died at the age of 22, after a shooting during a police stop in Mexico on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Who shot Octavio Ocaña? According to a publication in Spanish by the media outlet El País, Ocaña died as a result of a gunshot wound, which he inflicted on himself.

According to the report of the State of Mexico prosecution, obtained by CNN, Benito’s interpreter in the series ‘Neighbors’ accidentally triggered the pistol he was holding, a .380 caliber weapon that had two useful cartridges. During the police pursuit, the Mexican actor lost control of the truck, causing it to crash on the side of the road, on the Chamapa-Lechería highway, through the streets of the Cuautitlán Izcalli municipality.

“BENITO” DIED of ONE SHOT

Agents of @GobIzcalli revealed that actor Octavio Ocaña received a bullet that took his life.

The police say that everything started when they ordered him to stop.

They claim that they chased him, but did NOT shoot.

He was armed with this gun pic.twitter.com/LGWZIeb4sn – Carlos Jiménez (@ c4jimenez) October 30, 2021

Likewise, the prosecution reported that the accident was caused because the young man “” lost control, came off the asphalt tape and hit his right front part; at this moment and as a result of the dynamics of this mishap, the driver presumably triggered the firearm that he carried in his right hand ”.

For its part, El País reported that local authorities indicated that the young man had high levels of alcohol and had consumed marijuana.

The photos that circulate through social networks that supposedly show Ocaña’s body in the silver-gray truck in which he was transported, show the young man leaning in the driver’s seat, bloodied, with a baseball cap. Another photo shows a pistol in his bloody hand. Right now, he has chosen not to publish them due to their graphic nature, but you can see them at the following link, posted on the Twitter account of reporter Uriel Estrada.

Likewise, a video published by El Universal shows the moment when a Cuautitlán Izcalli municipal police patrol intercepted the actor’s Jeep truck and asked him to stop, despite this, Ocaña ignored it, and decided to accelerate the vehicle speed as the patrol tried to get closer.

In a video from the cameras of the C4 of Cuautitlán Izcalli, it is observed how Octavio Ocaña, known as Benito Rivers, flees from the municipal police from Bosques del Lago to the Chamapa – Lechería road.

📽️ Video: Special pic.twitter.com/xdte43pzV3 – El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) October 31, 2021

El Universal cited sources that affirmed that Ocaña and the other two companions “were traveling along the Chamapa-Lechería highway towards the municipality of Atizapán” when they were detained by the police on charges of drunk driving, they tried to flee and collided with another car.

One of the companions, according to the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico – FGJEM, assured that the weapon belonged to Octavio Ocaña. In statements quoted by the LA Times, FGJEM told her that “One of the companions has stated that the driver was carrying a firearm, which he had taken from the glove compartment of the vehicle. During the pursuit, the driver lost control of the unit and it crashed on the side of the road, where the driver was found with a firearm injury to the head and the two companions were secured by elements of the police. municipal police”.

Finally, the actor’s father, Octavio Pérez, assured that the versions of a possible robbery of his son were false, and said he was devastated by the death of his son. “The versions that it was an attempt to rob the van in which they were traveling are not true,” he said, according to CNN. In addition, during the wake, held at a funeral home in Tlalnepantla, Ocaña’s father said that “his son’s companions were trusted people to whom he himself entrusted their safety, rejecting the version that Ocaña was armed.” reported the LA Times.

Ocaña was known for playing the role of Benito Rivers on the television series “Neighbors.” His death was confirmed on Twitter by Elías Solorio, the producer of the comedy show, who wrote: “I can’t believe it. Rest in peace, my dear Octavio. You leave all of us who knew you very sad. Have a good trip, Benito ”.

Dear Octavio, “Benito”, thank you for all the joy you gave us. You will always be present in our memory and in our hearts. Your light will never go out. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/lP0LwRpiGT – Televisa Prensa (@Televisa_Prensa) October 30, 2021

The body of the young man has been transferred to the State of Tabasco, where he will be buried.

READ MORE: When is “Thanksgiving” or “Thanksgiving” in 2021?