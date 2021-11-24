Octavio Ocaña, reveal supposed heir, his son? Nerea? | Instagram

Your baby? Much has been speculated about who will keep the assets that Octavio Ocaña managed to obtain in life and whether his supposed biological child or Nerea Godinez they will enjoy these properties and money. This Wednesday new information has emerged in this regard that ensures the heir of the beloved actor who gave life to Benito rivers in Neighbors.

According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, it is said that there is a video in which he himself Octavio Ocana he leaves two of his properties nothing more and nothing less than the son of Nerea Godínez; A situation that would leave the famous actor’s fiancee quite benefited.

According to Dael, the little one being a minor would not have possession of the properties, but his mother, something that does not leave Internet users very happy. However, before anyone is upset by this situation, something very important should be noted: that this has some official validity, since it is not as such a testamentary document.

Despite the above situation, Quiroz assures that although it is not stipulated as something formal, it is possible that the family of Octavio Ocana respect your son’s decision, in addition, they have been seen to be very close to Nerea Godínez, especially the twin sisters of “Tavito”.

It was rumored last Tuesday what would be the properties that Octavio would have acquired with the support of his father Octavio Pérez and with the fruit of his work for years as an actor, which would be: a house in CDMX, one in Tabasco, a land in Querétaro and a bank account in a well-known banking institution.

It should be remembered that Ocaña would have bought an apartment from Nerea Godínez, in addition to a recent year vehicle and they claim that she invested a large sum of money in her company, so even if she were not a beneficiary of her young fiancé’s assets, she would look very good stop.

It is speculated that this video could be the supposed “testament attempt” that Godínez spoke about a few days ago, which he said he would not share publicly until he had spoken with the family of the missing actor.

The viralization of an alleged document that would correspond to a life insurance in the name of the actor who would have one hundred percent of his fiancée as beneficiary also caused quite a lot of outrage, since many wonder who at 22 years of age thinks about wills or in life insurance and if so, he would leave it to his mother or his family and not his girlfriend.