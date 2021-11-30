Octavio Ocaña, reveal things that nobody knew about him | Instagram

The name of the actor Octavio Ocaña continues to be one of the most notorious, for the moment the investigations into his case continue to move, recently his family and friends shared and revealed some important details about his life that nobody knew.

Obviously the public knew only a small part of the life of the young actor whose life was taken, the data that sounded the most for a couple of weeks, is that Octavio Ocana He had the dream of being a professional footballer and that he was committed to Nerea Godínez.

Among the relatives and friends closest to “Benito”, a character with whom the actor became famous, they shared some interesting facts about him according to the TV y Novelas portal, which surely many people were completely ignorant of.

A month after his departure, the people closest to him continue to cry to him, they also took the opportunity to remember some experiences they had with him, throughout the month, his girlfriend and sisters have been sharing some publications remembering him.

Octavio Ocaña, reveal things that nobody knew about him | Instagram octavioocaa

Octavio was preparing to become a father, his girlfriend had a son from a previous relationship and in some publications they were seen playing her boyfriend and his son, he was undoubtedly ready for this role, she also commented on more than one chance.

With so many plans that the couple and Ocaña himself had, his departure is and will continue to be a strong pain for all those who knew him.

Facts you did not know about Octavio Ocaña

The 22-year-old actor was a fervent Catholic, one of his sisters shared a post where he appeared embracing a wooden crucifix.

In his publication there is a text that made reference to Octavio and his family had grown up in a home with God, and that the consolation they had was the fact that today he would already be with him, hoping that one day they could reach him and be together again.

His father Octavio Pérez, as any father would do, has not stopped talking about how good his son was, especially something that attracted a lot of attention is that he was quite romantic, Nerea shared a video where he appears asking for his hand.

Besides being an actor Octavio Ocana He was also a businessman like his father, for sure on some occasions he helped him with his businesses, he was a young man dedicated to the family and quite cheerful.

Despite the fact that his character Benito River was somewhat hyperactive, in real life the actor was somewhat calm, as he himself mentioned in an interview.