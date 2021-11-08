Octavio Pérez “how little …” photos of his son in the morgue | Instagram

Recently Octavio Ocaña’s father shared his discontent, due to certain videos and photos that were leaked from the young actor, where he was in the morgue.

His reaction to commenting high-sounding words in front of the media while they interviewed him and his wife, were phrases with which more than one parent would immediately identify.

In the event that they were going through a situation similar to his, that is why the support, especially on social networks, has been even more impressive.

Mexico continues to be outraged by the alleged investigation of the departure of Octavio Ocana Renowned Mexican actor who stood out for his participation as Benito in the series Neighbors.

It seems that the policewoman who allegedly attached both her cell phone and a gold necklace from Ocaña was the same one in charge of sharing said photograph, in addition to having leaked a video in which she compromised “Benito”, he was consuming prohibited substances.

In the program Gossip No Like, more details about what happened in said interview were shared, the program has a duration of 1:43:22 however this news can be found at 1:07:15 is where you can listen to Octavio Perez, we will share it with you right away.

A reporter asked her mother why they wanted to publish certain videos of Octavio, where, as just mentioned, they compromised the young actor, to which her mother replied that they were trying to get rid of it.

Ana Lucía Ocaña Octavio’s mother mentioned that they were not going to get away, because in effect they had taken the life of her son.

As for the father Octavio Pérez, he made reference to the policewoman who apparently took his belongings from the actor, mentioning that she had surely not lost anyone and that for that reason she did not understand the pain.

What he is doing is an abuse of authority, making fun of my son, a shoplifter because he is a shoplifter, everyone sees how he takes things away, “said Pérez.

The man who is a businessman from Tabasco, was outraged by the fact that photos of his son have been uploaded on the iron, without any garment and with his lifeless body “How little m … you have ca …. “words that a heartbroken father commented.

Although Octavio’s body was buried on October 31, it seems that his body and soul cannot rest, it is said that in the place where he lost his life he has been appearing in some photos where his face is supposed to be seen.