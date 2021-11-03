Octavio Ocaña: Girlfriend and sister report police robbery | INSTAGRAM

They were his fiancee Nerea Godínez and his sister Bertha Ocaña, who spoke out to denounce that there are some images where a police officer would have stolen a chain that they assure that Octavio Ocaña always carried with the warned that they will reach the last consequences with the evidence.

I go through their social networks as the two young women raised their voices and revealed that they exist Photographs in which we can see apparently as one of the authorities He took Octavio’s slave.

“It wasn’t enough for you to take his life, you pigs! They stole everything they could. This chain it was ours. I hope they rot in jail! ”Are the words that his fiancée used along with the images that he also shared on his Instagram stories.

In addition, his sister also explains that the actor always carried with that slave and it can be seen in the screenshots of a video that that person kept the slave that his brother always wore.

“This death of hunger as3s1na, r @ tera kept a slave that my brother always wore, one more proof of what pigs are as3s1nos and we are going to reach the last consequences!”, Exclaimed her sister in their respective stories.



Story published on Nerea’s Instagram, Octavio Ocaña’s fiancée.

In the images we can see the situation is clearly seen as the person is holding something in his hands and then takes them to one of his pockets you can see seven policemen around the truck and one of those who accompanied him on the floor while he was submitted.

It should be remembered that the outrage in social networks does not stop people asking for justice for Octavio Ocaña and of course they have raised their voices on how many occasions they have the opportunity to analyze each of the images, whether they are videos, photographs of what happened, always tying strings in things that are clearly seen and not just putting together theories from nothing.

However, the prosecution has dedicated itself to releasing information that for them is the official one and with which they have closed this case, however, they continue to give their reports and of course disclaim any responsibility for the events that happened and that they ended up taking away from him. life to Octavio.