It is no secret to anyone that the sudden death of actor Octavio Ocaña has become a Pandora’s box that very few have managed to decipher, since endless versions have circulated through social networks.

The young man rose to fame at the age of five and thanks to Eugenio Derbez, who was the one who gave him the opportunity to give life to “Benito Rivers” the tender redhead from “Neighbors”.

And it is that throughout 16 years, viewers saw that boy turn into a man and continue to be part of one of the most successful comedies that Televisa has had.

The young man was 16 years old giving life to “Benito Rivers”. Photo: IG / neighborsoficial

For this reason, his death became a great tragedy for his co-workers, family and followers, since very few imagined what fate had in store for him.

The actor’s legacy has been clouded by the number of stories that have come out through the web since his death, from alleged addictions, use of firearms and a personality that very few knew,

And it was the early morning of October 29 when the 22-year-old lost his life after accidentally activating a weapon of his own and shooting himself directly in the head after a chase in the municipality of Cuautitlán, Izcalli in the State of Mexico.

The actor was 22 when he died. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

According to the latest official version from the prosecution, the actor was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when the police asked him to stop, but when he did not do so, the persecution began which ended with a crash of the star and a bullet in his head.

The hard blow left his family and his fiancee, Nerea Godínez, desolate, who since the actor’s death has placed herself in the eye of the hurricane after his statements and his sudden disappearance.

Where is Nerea Godínez?

The 22-year-old had been in a relationship with actor Octavio Ocaña for just under a year, but their love was so great that they were engaged and planned to arrive at the altar in January 2022.

After the sudden death of the actor, all eyes have focused on his fiancée, who has received several attacks on social networks, as Internet users say that something has to do with the death of the actor.

Everything seems to indicate that Nerea has been missing for three days. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

Through her Instagram profile, the young woman shared images next to the actor, but many began to assure that she was taking advantage of his death to achieve fame.

Thanks to the attacks, the young woman came to the conclusion of closing her social networks and taking her mourning in private, but now, everything indicates that she has disappeared and nobody knows anything about her.

It was the journalist Dael Quiroz through his YouTube channel, “Arguende Tv”, where he shared that for three days there has been no news of the young woman, since neither her relatives know her whereabouts.

The communicator assures that these are simple rumors that have begun to circulate but there is a way to clarify them because there is no way to communicate with her.

Several followers of the young woman, and those who have supported her after the attacks, have started a movement in networks so that they can locate her, since those closest to her are concerned.

It should be noted that so far neither Nerea’s family nor the Ocañas have spoken out in this regard, as Octavio’s father and sisters assured that Godínez was a blessing in the actor’s life.

Not even his family knows where he is. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

