Octavio Ocaña’s girlfriend reacts to his departure with great pain | INSTAGRAM

The famous actor, Octavio Ocaña, who just lost his life, was in a relationship with Nerea Godinez, who by the way had given the engagement ring to get married just at the beginning of this year 2021.

That is why he reacted with great pain when he found out what happened to his promised, just a few weeks after a walk they made to Jalisco in which she had thanked him for being by her side when she needed him.

In addition, the famous partner wrote a message on his official account of Instagram saying: My beautiful daddy you leave me dead in life. I love you, I love you, I love you for all eternity ”, a strong message that he wrote in his stories along with a video that I made the program“ Cuéntamelo ya ”, to render him tribute to the career of the young actor.

He also shared some details about his partner’s funeral saying, “The last goodbye Octavio Ocaña will be in Gayosso Santa Mónica, above Mundo E. Thank you for your messages and expressions of affection, he carries all the love you always had for him. Honor to whom honor deserves will always live in our hearts. Octavio flies high ”, written in a statement that was signed by the Pérez Ocaña family.

In addition, also the celebrities and co-workers of the young man react such as Lalo Spain, Georgina Olguín, Ana Bertha Espín, official accounts of comedy television channels such as Distrito Comedia and of course all those who consider themselves admirers of the character and his interpreter who unfortunately already he is not with us.



Octavio Ocaña when he got engaged to his partner.

“We are undone. I can’t sleep, I can’t stop crying and shaking. RIP Octavio Ocaña, our beloved Benito in #Neighbors My condolences to his parents and sisters. A big hug full of love. Thank you for so many laughs and for sharing your angel” Spain commented.

“Rest in peace, dear Octavio. It hurts me a lot to lose you. You leave a huge void for all of us who knew you. I will always remember you with that smile you brought on the forums. See you soon,” Olguín wrote.

“I am heartbroken for your departure. My condolences to your dear family. Rest in peace Octavio de mi corazón, wrote Ana Bertha Espín, Lorena Rivers in the series.

Among the messages that can be read on the social networks, you can see all the pain and sadness at this departure, as well as that some people are analyzing the evidence and the photographs, making their conclusions about what happened.