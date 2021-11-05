It was last Friday, October 29, when news shocked entertainment throughout Latin America, as the tender child of the series ?? Necinos ?? Octavio Ocaña, had died from a gunshot wound to the head at age 22.

Ocaña was only seven years old when he gave life to ?? Benito Rivers ?? in the famous comedy series created by Eugenio Derbez and Elías Solorio in 2005.

Throughout all this time, the multifaceted young man had opted for an acting career, at age 11 as a footballer, and later on a university career.

However, it was at the beginning of 2020, when the production approached him again so that he returned to give life to “ Benito ” in the comedy but already in his adult stage, and he returned for two more seasons.

Octavio had been giving life to “Benito Rivers” for 16 years, Photo: IG / octavioocaa

But a bad move of fate would be responsible for ending the life of the actor at such a young age, leaving great pain in his fans and co-workers.

Ana Bertha Espín, Mayrín Villanueva, Lalo España and Macaria, were some of the members of ?? Necinos’ who demonstrated through their social networks to say goodbye to the actor.

But without a doubt, no one has felt the loss of the young actor more than his parents, sisters and fiancée, as he had plans to reach the altar with the young Nerea Godínez in 2022.

Family of ?? Benito Rivers ?? reacts to his death

For the relatives of the deceased actor it has been easy in recent days, because through social networks there have been endless versions surrounding the death of Octavio.

On the one hand, his father has been in charge of giving different statements in which he assures that he will reach the last consequences to clarify the death of his son.

While his sisters have limited themselves to giving a small tribute and farewell to their young brother through their respective social networks.

The actor’s father assures that his son’s death will not go unpunished. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

But it has been one of them, the one who has shared the feelings of his mother, because he assures that she is “ dead in life ”, because the loss of the young actor is something that he still cannot understand,

Ocaña’s mother has remained on the sidelines of the media, and her pain has been taken away from the television cameras, and proof of this were the heartbreaking screams she released minutes before her son’s coffin was buried.

But in the last hours, the news began to spread that confirmed that the actor’s mother, Mrs. Ana Lucía, had been hospitalized urgently, because her health was bad after the loss of her son, but she was Octavio’s girlfriend the one that tells the truth.

Nerea Godínez denies the hospitalization of the mother-in-law

In the words of the actor’s father, the arrival of the young woman into the life of ?? Benito ?? it had been a blessing, for they would see her as a daughter and they were together in this terrible moment.

The young woman denied that her mother-in-law is in serious condition in a hospital. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

For this reason, the young woman, also 22 years old, took a few moments to deny the news that pointed out that Mrs. Lucia was very serious in a hospital.

??Lie! Do not believe so much news, much is false ??, He wrote about a screenshot of a journalistic note where he reported on the alleged hospitalization of Octavio’s mother.

The young woman puts an end to the rumors. Photo: IG / nerea.gogo

The young woman also assured through her social networks that the last few days have been quite difficult because they have created several false accounts that have tried to usurp her identity.

After several attacks by some Internet users, Nerea added that not everything that is said is false, but she does recommend being aware of the official accounts of the family of the one who was her fiancé.

Mind you, I’m not saying they’re posting fake things, I mean it’s just not me. And they can get to share things that not even in the case ??, said the young woman.

The young people had marriage plans for 2022. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

