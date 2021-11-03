Octavio Ocaña, sister ensures sale of photos open and without anything | Instagram

Once again the family of Octavio Ocaña reacts visibly annoyed to the actions of the authorities, as the sister of the actor who gave life to Benito rivers He assured that photographs that should not exist are for sale for the magazine that wants to buy them.

To say for the family member of the actor of the series Neighbors, in the images his brother appears with nothing and open, really sensitive photographs that obviously should not exist, something that fills the family of Octavio Ocana.

Undoubtedly, when raising her voice, the sister of the young actor who lost her life at 22 years of age received the support of Internet users who also expressed their annoyance at the possibility that this is true.

It was on Arguende TV, where Dael Quiroz spoke about the situation and showed his nonconformity, that of the family and that of the Internet users, assuring that he had no words about the situation that Octavio Ocaña’s family is going through.

Despite being a closed case for the authorities, data, images and others continue to come out about what happened that unfortunate October 29 that could give a 360-degree turn to what is handled by the authorities.

The conclusion of the case that was closed with enormous speed was that the same actor activated the device that he would carry in his right hand when he lost control of his truck and ended up outside the retaining wall.

The authorities assured that after one of the patrols stopped him, the actor continued to accelerate his vehicle and begin a chase in which he had the unfortunate end. He made sure there was no action against the truck Octavio Ocana.

The conclusions of the Prosecutor’s Office ultimately left the annoyance of many followers of the popular young man and his family, the latter completely denying what they say happened.

Images of the celebrity’s truck circulated on social networks in which at least four holes can be observed that correspond to what the policemen deny they did: they also assure there is a video of C5 in which they observe how they act against the vehicle when it had not been indicated a halt or turned on the patrol sirens.

Meanwhile, true and false data and information emerge and emerge, but they assure that the family would be very close to the truth and Octavio Pérez, father of the young man, would have in his possession a video at the exact moment that they act against his son, which he would have helped find the responsible.