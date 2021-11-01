Octavio Ocaña, his father denies what is official, “he was sown” | Reform

The unfortunate case of the departure of Octavio Ocaña continues to give a lot to talk about and will continue in the face of the disagreements that exist with the authority on the clarification of the facts; It is his own father who has denied and refuted what he has officially handled about the departure of the man known for his character as Benito rivers on Neighbors.

His father was approached by various media, including Venga la Alegría, where it was broadcast that Octavio Perez He assured that it is clear that everything was “seeded”. The father of the young 22-year-old actor assures that the device found in his son’s right hand and the substances found inside his Jeep truck were placed there and were not the property of Octavio Ocana.

Pérez indicated that it was public knowledge that his famous son was an actor, just that, without enemies or people who wanted to do him any harm and so he did not have to have in his possession an object like the one that they claim took his life. .

My son was an actor and you know it. He had no enemies, he had nothing, shared Octavio Ocaña’s father.

The father of “Benito Rivers” denied the authorities that the artifact was property of Octavio and indicated that the two people who were with his son on board were people he trusted who took care of the actor and that, therefore, they did carry this type of object.

Do not ask me about … because that does not exist, those are things that they invented. Of course it was something seeded. He had someone to take care of him and they are the ones who bring …, shared Octavio Pérez.

Visibly affected, Octavio Ocaña’s father assured that what the investigations supposedly say is not what really happened and that everything is the responsibility of the police and politics.

I am heartbroken and this goes for all parents who have lost a child like me. Our children are exposed by this policy that we have and by that police, who are corrupt, because that is what happened with my son, Pérez added.

The family of Octavio Ocana He has filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission for the excessive use of force and assures that he will reach the last consequences to bring justice to Octavio, the beloved Benito de Vecinos.