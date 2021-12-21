Wanting to save a few euros in the income statement is something totally normal and there are ways to do it legally. These are the recommendations that the OCU gives us so that this year we pay less.

The welfare state of European countries is something that costs money, and many understand that the only way to maintain it is through taxes. These can be higher or lower, and be better or worse distributed.

But the reality is that in Europe we all pay high taxes compared to the rest of the world. In return, we have the highest living standards and the highest social coverage.

And where we see this reflected is in the income statement, that form that we all have to do once a year where we reflect what we have earned and what we have paid and the system tells us whether or not we are at peace with the State.

That process, the declaration process, can be simple or difficult, depending on your circumstances. But the important thing is that the OCU is giving various advice so that we can pay a little less legally.

So take a pencil and paper, for sure some of these points are met in some way:

Take advantage of regional deductions: The children’s daycare, educational expenses, public transport pass, domestic help, the installation of water or energy saving devices, the rent are tax deductible in some communities. Here you have a list. Report any changes in the family: Inform your employer of any changes in the family situation: if a child is born, if you get divorced or if there is a disability. The amount of personal income tax depends, among other things, on the family circumstances you have. Change salary in cash for salary in kind: Obtaining part of your compensation as salary in kind is a good way to save taxes since it is exempt from paying personal income tax. Food vouchers or transportation vouchers are usually the most common.

Make donations: Donations deduct and if you always make them to the same entities, more. If you make donations to NGOs, foundations and non-profit organizations you can deduct 80% on the first 150 euros, and 35% on what exceeds that amount. Wait until you turn 65 to sell your house: If you are close to reaching that age and you are considering selling or donating your usual home, you are interested in waiting until you meet them, because the profit you will obtain from the transfer will be tax free. Compensates for profit and loss: If during 2021 you have obtained profits from the sale or donation of goods and in turn accumulate losses on other investments, one way to save on your next return is to materialize those losses to be able to compensate them with the profits, and vice versa.

The bank is obliged to inform the Treasury if it detects certain types of income. And we are not talking about millionaire amounts, it is enough to enter a bill of 500 euros, or more than 3,000 euros, so that the Treasury automatically receives a notice.

With all these tricks, which are not all but the main ones, from the Consumer and User Organization they promise that in the 2022 income tax return we will end up paying less.

Although it should be remembered that, at least, we will pay what we are entitled to, never less, since the system is very well regulated and takes everything into account.