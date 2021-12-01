Microids and Oddworld Inhabitants are delighted to announce that the enhanced edition of the award-winning action-adventure platformer Oddworld: Soulstorm is now available in Xbox Series XIS, Xbox One PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition includes drastically improved gameplay mechanics and movement code, audio balance improvements, an additional seven months of polish, improved Slig, and a smarter and more responsive fan AI, as well as all previously released updates and new content.

What’s the new content for Soulstorm?

The new content in Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition is a standalone challenge mode accessed through the main menu once you complete the game.

Xbox gamers at Vykkers Labs will experience a throwback to the classic Oddworld 2.5D game with short levels full of puzzles. Earn prestige on the leaderboard for quick races or no kills. For those who don’t remember, Vykkers Labs is a large airborne laboratory used for pharmaceutical testing on animals run by the sadistic Vykkers.

PlayStation players will experience Toby’s Escape. Like Vykkers, it’s a throwback to the classic Oddworld games with short levels full of puzzles to master. If you’ve played Soulstorm, you’ll meet Toby from the train, but how did Toby escape from RuptureFarms and become the train conductor? Find out at Toby’s Escape.

What if you already have Oddworld: Soulstorm?

For the millions of players who already own Oddworld: Soulstorm on PS5® and PS4® they will receive the Enhanced Edition as a free update.

Xbox Series X Enhanced Edition

The Collector’s Oddition and Day One Oddition editions of Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition are now available.

You can see the launch trailer in the following LINK.

DAY ONE ODDITION

The Day One Oddition Edition features the game in a collectible metal box.

COLLECTOR’S ODDITION

The Collector’s Oddition Edition contains:

A one-of-a-kind collector’s box Oddworld – Soulstorm Standard Edition A collectible metal box An exclusive 22cm figure of Abe, Hero of Mudokon A premium 160-page illustration book from Pix’n Love Publishing An exclusive Mining Company Three keychain Art Prints Ancient Mudokon Tribal Stickers Abe Hand Tattoo

GAME FEATURES:

Explosive platforms for action and adventure– Evolve the platforming genre by adding RPG-lite elements with player assignments to play the way you want, either aggressively or passively. Steal your enemies, loot lockers, check garbage cans and find hidden areas to acquire resources. Exchange resources in the vending machines to obtain products that provide more options to the way you chose to conquer the various challenges of the game. Get recipes to create tools and weapons to use against your enemies or solve problems. Arm your followers and watch the revolution begin.

Epicity– This is not a traditional 2D side scrolling platformer. Soulstorm is a 2.9D action adventure platformer with 15 hours of gameplay and many more for achievement hunters and perfectionists. Epic environments with a massive scale to explore as you go around the world, rather than just the traditional sense of side scrolling platformers.

Start a revolution– A dark story with a twisted sense of humor that sheds light on the ironies that exist in the human condition. As a slave to big business, a cog in the corporate machine being crushed to death, Abe tries to save them all and, along the way, goes from being a nobody to potentially starting a global revolution.

Completists: Can you save each and every Mudokon in the game knowing that there are more than 1000? Can you achieve the best ending and unlock the last two playable levels? Can you search all the garbage cans and lockers, safely kill or stop every antagonist, find every hidden area, collect every jelly? Players on other platforms have had the opportunity to try it… Will you be the first to get it on Xbox?

Multiple endings: Soulstorm has 15 levels, with two additional unlockable levels at the end of the game. There are 4 types of endings in the game, depending on your Quarma ending up in one or the other. At the end of each individual level, you receive a Quarma score, which is based on the number of Mudokons you save. If you manage to save enough Mudokons in all levels, you will get one of the good endings. But beware: if your Quarma score is not high enough, you will have one more fate… terrible!