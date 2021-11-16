Microids and Oddworld Inhabitants have announced that the winner of the NYX 2021 Award for Best Animation and Best Narration for a PS5 Game, Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition will be launched on November 30, 2021. It will be available in Xbox Series XIS, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and Epic Games Store.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition includes drastically improved gameplay mechanics and movement code, audio balance improvements, an additional seven months of polish, improved Slig AI and followers (smarter and more responsive), as well as all previously released updates and fully content. new.

You can see the trailer in the following LINK.

What’s the new content for Soulstorm?

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition is a standalone challenge game mode accessed through the main menu after completing the game. Xbox players will be able to try Vykkers Labs, a return to the classic Oddworld 2.5D game with short levels full of puzzles. Earn prestige on the leaderboard for sprint races or zero-kill performances. For those who don’t remember, the Vykkers Labs is a large aerial laboratory used for pharmaceutical testing on animals and run by the sadistic Vykkers.

Players on the PlayStation and Epic Games Store will experience Toby’s escape. Like Vykkers, it’s a throwback to classic Oddworld games with short levels full of puzzles to master. If you’ve played Soulstorm, you’ll meet Toby from the train, but how Toby escaped from RuptureFarms and became the train conductor… find out in Toby’s Escape.

What if you already have Oddworld: Soulstorm?

For the millions of players who already own Oddworld: Soulstorm on PS5®, PS4®, and the Epic Games Store, they will receive the Enhanced Edition as a free update.

Reviews for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

Retail versions of the Collector and Day One Editions of Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition are now available for pre-order. The Day One Oddition features the game in a collectible metal case.

The Collector’s Oddition consists of: A unique collector’s box Oddworld: The Soulstorm Standard Edition A collectible metal case An exclusive 22 cm figure of Abe the hero Mudokon A 160-page premium art book from Pix’n Love Publishing A Exclusive Mining Company keychain Three art prints Ancient Mudokon tribe stickers Abe’s hand tattoo Features Explosive action-adventure platformer: Evolve the platformer genre by adding RPG-lite elements with the player agency to play however you want, either aggressively or passively. Steal your enemies, loot lockers, rummage through garbage cans and find hidden areas to get resources. Exchange resources in the vending machines to obtain products that allow you to decide how to conquer the many challenges of the game. Acquire recipes to make tools and weapons that you can use against enemy forces or to solve problems. Arm your followers and watch the revolution begin. Epic: This is not a traditional 2D side scrolling platformer. Soulstorm is a 2.9D action-adventure platformer with 15 hours of gameplay, plus dozens more for achievement hunters and perfectionists. Epic environments with a massive scale to explore into the world, rather than just in the traditional sense of side-scrolling platformers. A Revolution Begins: A dark story with a twisted sense of humor that sheds light on the ironies that exist in the human condition. As a slave to big business, a cog in the corporate machine being crushed to death, Abe tries to save them all and goes from being a nobody to potentially starting a global revolution. Completers: Can you save every Mudokon in the game (there are over 1,000)? Can you get the best ending and unlock the last two playable levels? Can you collect all the garbage cans and lockers, safely kill or stop all the antagonists, find all the hidden areas and collect all the jelly beans? More than 3 million players have had the opportunity to do it… will you be the first to do it on Xbox? Multiple Endings: Soulstorm has 15 levels, with two additional levels unlockable at the end of the game. There are 4 types of endings in the game, each depending on your Quarma. At the end of each level, you will receive a Quarma score, which is based on the number of Mudokons you save. If you manage to save enough Mudokons throughout all the levels, you will get one of the good endings. But beware: if your Quarma score is not high enough, you will get a more… dire fate.