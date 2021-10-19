Microids and Oddworld Inhabitants are pleased to announce Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, an action-adventure platform game that will come to end of November 2021 to all consoles Xbox and PlayStation and the Epic Games Store.

What is the Enhanced Edition?

As the name suggests, it is an improved edition and in it you will be able to enjoy improved game mechanics and movement code, as well as all the updates previously published.

For collectors or those who prefer physical copies, Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition will be available to reserve in physical version starting today for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. The physical edition for sale to the public is available in the editions Day One and Collector’s, which are detailed below.

The Day One Oddition Presents the game in a collectible metal case.

The Collectors Oddition consists of: A unique collector’s box. Oddworld: The standard edition of Soulstorm for Xbox. A collectible metal case. An exclusive figure of Abe, the hero Mudokon, 22 cm. A premium 160 page art book from Pix’n Love Publishing. An exclusive keychain from the Mining Company. Three artistic impressions. Stickers of the ancient Mudokon tribe. Abe’s hand tattoo.

Fans who pre-order the Day One Edition or Collector’s Edition at Game Specialty Stores will also have access to the game’s original soundtrack and a digital art book.

Game Features:

Explosive action-adventure platform game. Evolve the platforming genre by adding RPG-lite elements with the player’s agency to play the way you want, either aggressively or passively. Steal your enemies, loot lockers, rummage through garbage cans and find hidden areas to get resources. Exchange resources in the vending machines to obtain products that allow you to decide how to conquer the many challenges of the game. Acquire recipes to make tools and weapons that you can use against enemy forces or to solve problems. Arm your followers and watch the revolution begin.

Epic This is not a traditional 2D side scrolling platformer. Soulstorm is a 2.9D action-adventure platformer with 15 hours of gameplay, plus dozens more for achievement hunters and perfectionists. Epic environments with a massive scale to explore into the world, rather than just in the traditional sense of side-scrolling platformers.

A revolution begins. A dark story with a twisted sense of humor that sheds light on the ironies that exist in the human condition. As a slave to big business, a cog in the corporate machine being crushed to death, Abe tries to save them all and goes from being a nobody to potentially starting a global revolution.

Completers. Can you save every Mudokon in the game (there are over 1,000)? Can you get the best ending and unlock the last two playable levels? Can you collect all the garbage cans and lockers, safely kill or stop all the antagonists, find all the hidden areas and collect all the jelly beans? More than 3 million players have had the opportunity to do it… will you be the first to do it on Xbox?

Multiple endings. Soulstorm has 15 levels, with two additional unlockable levels at the end of the game. There are 4 types of endings in the game, each depending on your Quarma. At the end of each level, you will receive a Quarma score, which is based on the number of Mudokons you save. If you can save