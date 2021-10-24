10/24/2021

On at 4:22 PM CEST

Jesus Burgos (@jburgosub)

Magical match lived this Sunday at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium in the Seville victory over Levante (5-3) that never gave up. Sevilla completely dominated in the first half where they went ahead very early, thanks to Oliver towers, and put land in between with Rafa mir, before Morales reduce distances and Diego Carlos put distance back on the scoreboard. In the second half, Munir scored a fourth local goal that seemed to close the game but Levante reacted and through Morales and Melero he cut distances.

SEV

LEV

Sevilla FC

Dmitrovic; Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Augustinsson (Acuña, 78 ‘); Reges, Delaney (Jordán, 56 ‘), Oliver Torres; Suso (Lamela, 69 ‘), Munir El Haddadi (Ocampos, 69’) and Rafa Mir.

UD Lift

Fernandez; Clerc (Franquesa, 74 ‘), Vezo, Mustafi (Rober Pier, 22’), Miramón; Martínez (Malsa, 46 ‘), Radoja (Bardhi, 46’), Melero, de Frutos; Morales and Soldado (Gómez, 56 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.8, Oliver Torres. 2-0 M.24, Rafa Mir. 2-1 M.33, Morales. 3-1 M.38, Diego Carlos. 4-1 M.50, Munir El Haddadi. 4-2 M.55, Morales. 4-3 M.62, Melero. 5-3 M.64, Reges.

Referee

Pizarro Gomez. TA: Reges / Malsa and Clerc.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the tenth day of LaLiga Santander played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium.

Nevertheless, Fernando Reges he scored the fifth and returned to bring tranquility to the people of Seville who ended up taking the three points of a wonderful match for the spectators. Not so much for coaches. However, this Sevilla-Levante has become the match with the most goals in this 21/22 League, which seems to be in greater need of goals than ever.

Vertiginous start of Sevilla

And it is that the beginning of the game already seemed to warn us of what this duel had in store for us as spectators. Comings and goings, chances, dribbling, defensive performances, goals and much, much show. It is the summary of a magical meeting where Sevilla sought from the beginning to take the reins of the game and get ahead on the scoreboard. And it did not take long to do so. Before reaching the first ten minutes of time played, Augustinsson crossed a ball – from the left corner – that seemed to go long but Oliver towers he outlined, spliced ​​the ball and scored his first goal of the season to overtake the Seville team on the scoreboard.

It was an intense start from the set of Julen lopetegui that dominated beyond some timid visitor arrival. However, Sevilla was the one who continued to arrive with danger at the intersections of the goal of Fernandez. Thus came the second. Rafa mir He received the ball heeled to the side, controlled, gave a subtle touch to the side and defined under the legs of the center-back, surprising the goalkeeper at the near post. Fernandez touched the ball but the power was such that he could barely stop it, which was the fourth goal of Mir this campaign. It could be worse, since Suso He sent a ball to the post but in the end the usual one appeared, the ‘Commander’.

Juan Luis Morales placeholder image, the half hour of the game, controlled in the front of the area and, with the goal in the head, defined the right squad of Dimitrovic. A great goal that got the Granotas into the game but not for long. After that, a stopped ball from the side was impressively headed by Diego Carlos to put land in between before the break.

Madness at Sánchez Pizjuan

The second forty-five minutes began the same way. Munir El Haddadi a long way from the goal and tried his luck. A superb shot from the Moroccan international that beat Fernandez by the lower corner and that, practically, seemed to close the game with three goals from Seville ahead. Nothing could be further from the truth. The usual one reappeared. The same.

Mistake in defense of Lopetegui who took advantage Morales to, behind closed doors, cut distances and put excitement to the second half. An emotion that increased with the third visitor goal. Just five minutes after the second, Gonzalo melero He easily finished off a ball on the edge of the area that he was able to define in a fantastic way to put Levante within an equalizer. The script for this match did not appear to be written.

However, Sevilla reacted very quickly and returned to put distance on the scoreboard just three minutes into the goal. Melero. Bad fortune prevented the visiting goalkeeper from blocking a shot and Fernando Reges He took advantage of a loose ball to score the fifth and last goal in a spectacular game that allows Sevilla to follow in the lead of the leader and wait for what happens in the Classic with three points in their pocket.