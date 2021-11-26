Three children, seven women and 17 men died yesterday in the tragedy of the English Channel, confirmed officials in France. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a future mother was also among the dead, reports the Mirror.

More people making the dangerous journey through the English Channel have been brought ashore this morning after the deadliest day of the current migration crisis. A group of people dressed with lifevest and wrapped in blankets they were seen huddled aboard a RNLI lifeboat before disembarking in Dover Thursday morning, just one day after a boat capsized off the coast of Calais, causing the loss of dozens of lives.

Canal deaths fuel tensions between the UK and France

The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel are fueling the tensions between the UK and France on how to prevent migrants from crossing the world’s busiest sea lane in small boats.

Despite the promise of the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the French President, Emmanuel macron, that they would “do everything possible” to prevent human traffickers from endangering lives, Politicians on both sides of the channel are already blaming their counterparts for failing to prevent Wednesday’s tragedy.

British officials expressed frustration that France has rejected their offer to strengthen law enforcement along the canal coast by sending British law enforcement officers to conduct joint patrols with the French police. But Macron said his country needed “more responsible partners” in the UK and the European Union to fight illegal immigration.

“We are fully mobilized along our coast,” Macron told reporters during a visit to Croatia. “Obviously we are going to maintain this maximum presence … (and) call for an additional mobilization of the British. Because I remind you, when it comes to this, we are defending the border for the British. “

Wednesday’s tragedy comes amid a surge in the number of migrants attempting to cross the canal in inflatable boats and other small craft after the COVID-19 pandemic limited air and sea travel and Britain’s departure from the European Union reduced cooperation with neighboring countries.

More than 23,000 people have already entered the UK in small boats this year, up from 8,500 last year and just 300 in 2018, according to data compiled by Parliament.

