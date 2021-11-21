In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best mobiles of 2021, the Galaxy Note20, is greatly reduced in price and is one of the most important offers of this Black Friday.

As every year, buying a mobile just on Black Friday is usually a good decision, especially if you want a specific device, and the more expensive, the greater the savings. Nothing guarantees that the phone you are looking for will be on sale, but among all the stores that add to the sales, some must have it.

The good news is that if you wanted to buy the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G on Black Friday, not only can you do it, but also it is Amazon who leaves it at a real bargain price. From 899 euros (its previous price) it costs only 549 euros.

This is one of Samsung’s flagships right now, with a spectacular AMOLED screen and a camera set on par with few competitors.

On the original price is a drop of 48%, which is not bad at all, especially if we consider that it still has no successor within the Note range of the Korean firm.

Without a doubt, it is one of the best Samsung phones of 2021, if not the best, in direct conflict with the Galaxy S21 + or the Note 20 Ultra, its older brother.

For features it has little to envy any other model, particularly within the Android sector. Power is not lacking thanks to its Exynos 990 processor, on the same level as the Snapdragon 870 and 880.

Not only that, but it also equips a large Super AMOLED Plus screen and a very good set of cameras, as Business Insider Spain could see first-hand.

It is a reduction that in gross means saving 510 euros, which is said soon. In addition, Amazon offers all the desirable guarantees in terms of after-sales service, something key if you are going to invest a large amount of money, as in this case.

Yes indeed, This offer on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G from Amazon may not last until the 26, Black Friday proper. That means that if the price convinces you, it is better to buy it already before it sells out.

If you sign up for Amazon Prime, you can also receive it in record time, in less than 24 working hours.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.