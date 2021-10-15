Netflix has become one of the leaders in home entertainment in recent years, bringing to homes around the world a significant number of movies and series with exclusive releases that Hollywood movie chains and studios are sure to envy. But even the red giant of streaming is not without controversy. A few days ago, the suspension of a transgender Netflix employee was reported for intervening in an executive meeting without invitation; their protest began with the premiere and preservation of the stand-up special of Dave chappelle in the catalog. Now an official account of the company on Twitter explodes before the situation.

The Closer, the comedy special of Chappelle, includes transphobic jokes that were quickly condemned by the LGBT community. Netflix was required to remove content from the platform, however, the statement from Ted Sarandos for Variety made clear the position of the company

We know that some of you are angry, disappointed, and hurt by our decision to put the latest Dave Chappelle special on Netflix. With The Closer, we understand that the concern is not about content that is offensive to some, but about titles that could increase damage in the real world (such as further marginalizing already marginalized groups, hatred, violence, etc.). […] While some employees disagree, we strongly believe that screen content does not directly translate to real-world harm.

Sarandos concludes with some controversial words: “The strongest evidence to support this is that violence on screens has grown enormously in the last thirty years, especially with the shooting games of its own, and yet violent crime has been significantly reduced. ” The resolution of the director of content at Netflix to promote Netflix’s LGBT account, @Most, has exploded against the company and its position, ensuring that these are very difficult days for queer workers:

Sorry we haven’t been posting, this week sucks. To be clear: Being trans and queer people running this account, you can imagine that the last few weeks have been difficult. We cannot always control what appears on the screen. What we can control is what we create here and the point of view we bring to internal conversations.

We’ve been reading all of your comments and using them to continue advocating for bigger and better queer representation. Okay, you can yell at us again now.

Although Netflix has demonstrated its commitment to diversity and representation of minorities through its series and films, its actions in recent days call into question what was thought as a precept. Despite the demands of the public and the company’s own workers, The Closer it will remain in the global catalog. In social networks it is being commented that Netflix employees could start a strike in the coming days.

This controversy related to LGBT content, appears just at a golden moment for Netflix, a company that enjoys the glory for the incredible success achieved with The Squid Game – 100%, a series produced in South Korea that has been number one in 94, achieving the largest premiere in the history of the platform. The red giant is still the king of streaming, but with so much power and influence it cannot help but run into problems that, if not paid attention, could form a destructive snowball tomorrow.

